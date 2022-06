BEND, OR -- Government offices will close Monday in observance of Juneteenth. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was declared in 1983. Deschutes Historical Museum Executive Director Kelly Cannon-Miller says Juneteenth honors the day the last American slaves were freed, on June 19, 1865, "The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect January 1, 1863. It took two-and-a-half years before the message of freedom really truly reached all of the United States. And the last place was Texas." She adds, "That moment when the United States Army reaches Galveston, Texas and reads aloud this proclamation that ‘you are now free’ to the 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, that’s a really seminal moment."

