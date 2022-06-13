Free Admission Hours: SF Botanical Gardens

OAKLAND, Calif. (PRWEB) Four fortunate big cats will now live safe, dignified lives after a cross-country rescue was facilitated on Friday by a three-entity collaboration. AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and globally accredited big cat sanctuaries Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge from Eureka Springs, AR and Lions, Tigers, and Bears in Alpine, CA teamed up to rescue a lion, a tiger hybrid and two generic tigers from a defunct, abandoned drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma that offered cub petting and photo opportunities. Cited and shut down by the USDA in 2008 for multiple animal safety and welfare violations, the roadside zoo and its owner were reported to have ties to “Joe Exotic,” also known in the well-known Netflix series as “Tiger King.”
