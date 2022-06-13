ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

By Tom Breihan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo is currently getting ready to release her new album Special, and her single “About Damn Time” is currently sitting in the US top 10. On Friday, Lizzo shared a new single called “Grrrls,” a fairly anodyne solidarity song that uses the xylophone riff from the Beastie Boys’ Licensed To Ill...

Stereogum

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Hits #1 In UK After Chart Rule Adjustment

The Stranger Things-fueled Kate Bush renaissance continues. In case you have somehow missed all of this, “Running Up That Hill” has been having a moment thanks to being a prominent plot point in the new season of Stranger Things. While the song was already iconic, it’s now had a different level of mainstream crossover than ever before, climbing the charts around the world. Even Bush, who typically rarely speaks on anything, has been issuing shocked statement after shocked statement, gushing about her love for the show and her gratitude that it’s sparked a renewed interest in the song.
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
Hannah Grace
Lizzo
Stereogum

Lil Wayne Reportedly Denied Entrance To UK For Festival Performance

Lil Wayne was reportedly denied entrance into the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to perform at the Strawberries & Creem festival this weekend. “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” the fest shared in a statement. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling. We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”
HollywoodLife

Madonna Rocks Balenciaga Top & Neon Pink Shorts For Dinner Date In Hollywood: Photos

Madonna has been making her presence known on the scene lately! The Material Girl was spotted having a fun night out in Hollywood on Saturday, June 11, just two days after she made a splash at Britney Spears’ surprise wedding to Sam Asghari. Rocking a Balenciaga top and neon pink shorts with fishnet stockings, the “Frozen” singer, 63, looked like she stepped off the cover of a fashion magazine for her Tinseltown exploits.
Stereogum

Rhys Langston – “Progressive House, Conservative Ligature” (Feat. Fatboi Sharif)

I enjoyed last year’s Rhys Langston album Stalin Bollywood, on which the LA rapper showed off his playfully outrageous sensibility, genre-jumping flair, and left-leaning convictions. Today he’s announcing his next LP, Grapefruit Radio, and sharing its lead single. The cleverly titled “Progressive House, Conservative Ligature” puts Langston on a woozy piano-led beat by Opal​-​Kenobi with a spooky, pitched-down guest verse from Artist To Watch Fatboi Sharif. The references and 50-cent words come fast and furious, always evocative even when they’re too opaque to unpack. I’m partial to the line “Love in the time of Steve Bannon/ (Let me slow this down real quick)/ Open carry with my rap canon.” Listen below.
Stereogum

SBTRKT – “Bodmin Moor”

Earlier in the week, SBTRKT (aka UK producer Aaron Jerome) teased his first new music in six years with a trailer titled “Bodmin Moor Prequel.” Featuring Seyan Patel and Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), the brief clip portrayed a young boy (Patel) wearing a cat-like mask and unfurling what could be a giant map or set of instructions. Following SBTRKT’s 2016 effort Save Yourself, the full song is now here, and a video directed by production duo THE REST will arrive at 8am ET.
Stereogum

Elucid Casts Spells

Spells. That’s what Elucid calls them. The New York rapper opens his new album I Told Bessie with a song called “Spellling,” and it’s not about arranging letters in the correct order. The title of I Told Bessie is a reference to Elucid’s late maternal grandmother and the time he spent living with her in Brooklyn. Talking about the album, Elucid slides into a sort of sense-memory fugue, talking about the smell of the food and the Westerns that were always on TV. Elucid lived with Bessie while he was actively making music, and in an interview with Martin Douglas from KEXP, he discusses the music he made as part of his connection with his grandmother: “Bessie heard all my raps. She’d hear me screaming at two in the morning, two in the afternoon. She heard all those spells being cast, you know?”
Stereogum

Watch 070 Shake’s Dramatic “Skin And Bones” Performance On The Tonight Show

If you’ve heard the new Drake album, then maybe you’ve been forced to consider the idea that it’s really not so easy for a singing-ass rapper to make a compelling album of moody electronic pop songs. So maybe we all owe some extra attention to 070 Shake, the Kanye West protege from New Jersey who managed exactly that a couple of weeks ago. Shake’s new album You Can’t Kill Me doesn’t really go for the same sounds that Drake chases Honestly, Nevermind, but it does find effective ways to showcase Shake’s voice amid all this futuristic production. Fortunately, 070 Shake was the musical guest on last night’s Tonight Show, so that contrast suddenly feels a little more stark.
psychologytoday.com

When Love Feels Abusive

Unhealthy attachments are based on fear, not emotional generosity. Emotionally mature people who love each other do not behave like they hate each other even when they get upset or frustrated. If someone says they love you but acts in a cruel or demeaning manner, that may be a sign...
Stereogum

Meat Wave – “Ridiculous Car”

Back in March, Chicago noise-makers Meat Wave shared their first new song of 2022 called “Honest Living.” Now, the trio have shared another new song, “Ridiculous Car,” both of which will appear on their forthcoming album, out this fall via Swami Records. Clocking in at under two minutes, “Ridiculous Car” is essentially a screed against those who would endanger fellow drivers on the freeway, something I know entirely too much about living in Los Angeles.
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' father Jamie files court documents accusing her of a social media smear campaign and demands that she be grilled under oath over claims of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears' father Jamie has accused her of launching a social media smear campaign and wants her to be grilled under oath over her claims that he abused her while acting as her conservator. Jamie filed legal papers on Friday in which he alleged his newly-emancipated daughter has been relentlessly...
