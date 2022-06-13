ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Guv – “Nervous Around U”

By James Rettig
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, Young Guv is releasing his second album of the year, GUV IV, the sequel to GUV...

Lil Wayne Reportedly Denied Entrance To UK For Festival Performance

Lil Wayne was reportedly denied entrance into the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to perform at the Strawberries & Creem festival this weekend. “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” the fest shared in a statement. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling. We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”
Watch 070 Shake’s Dramatic “Skin And Bones” Performance On The Tonight Show

If you’ve heard the new Drake album, then maybe you’ve been forced to consider the idea that it’s really not so easy for a singing-ass rapper to make a compelling album of moody electronic pop songs. So maybe we all owe some extra attention to 070 Shake, the Kanye West protege from New Jersey who managed exactly that a couple of weeks ago. Shake’s new album You Can’t Kill Me doesn’t really go for the same sounds that Drake chases Honestly, Nevermind, but it does find effective ways to showcase Shake’s voice amid all this futuristic production. Fortunately, 070 Shake was the musical guest on last night’s Tonight Show, so that contrast suddenly feels a little more stark.
Steve Lacy – “Mercury”

Last we heard from Steve Lacy, the Internet member had shared his 2020 compilation album The Lo-Fis. He’s occasionally popped back up since then, hopping on Ravyn Lenae’s “Skin Tight,” playing Salt Lake City’s Kimby Block Party Festival and Coachella, and getting onstage with Thundercat in Los Angeles. Now, Lacy is sharing his first new song since 2019, and it’s titled “Mercury.”
Rhys Langston – “Progressive House, Conservative Ligature” (Feat. Fatboi Sharif)

I enjoyed last year’s Rhys Langston album Stalin Bollywood, on which the LA rapper showed off his playfully outrageous sensibility, genre-jumping flair, and left-leaning convictions. Today he’s announcing his next LP, Grapefruit Radio, and sharing its lead single. The cleverly titled “Progressive House, Conservative Ligature” puts Langston on a woozy piano-led beat by Opal​-​Kenobi with a spooky, pitched-down guest verse from Artist To Watch Fatboi Sharif. The references and 50-cent words come fast and furious, always evocative even when they’re too opaque to unpack. I’m partial to the line “Love in the time of Steve Bannon/ (Let me slow this down real quick)/ Open carry with my rap canon.” Listen below.
Freedy Johnston – “Madeline’s Eye” & “There Goes A Brooklyn Girl”

The veteran folk-rock singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston will release his new album Back On The Road To You in September, with features from Aimee Mann and Susanna Hoffs. He shared its Byrds-y jangle-pop lead single “There Goes A Brooklyn Girl” last month, and today he’s got a new one up at The Bluegrass Situation. “Madeline’s Eye” is a bit more twangy thanks to its generous provision of slide guitar. Check out both songs below.
Mötley Crüe Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly, Replace Injured Tommy Lee Mid-Set At Reunion Tour Kickoff

Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts kicked off in Atlanta tonight, but Crüe drummer Tommy Lee had to be replaced midway through the set due to pain from breaking several ribs just days before. He was replaced by session drummer Tommy Clufetos. Also during the show, Crüe brought out Machine Gun Kelly to play the live debut of their 2019 collab “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” from the Crüe biopic The Dirt.
beabadoobee – “10:36”

Back in March, beabadoobee announced her sophomore album Beatopia. We’ve heard several songs from it so far, including “Talk,” “See You Soon,” and “Lovesong.” Today, she’s back with another one. beabadoobee’s latest is called “10:36.” “’10:36′ was written after Fake It Flowers...
Why Bonnie – “Sailor Mouth” & “Hot Car”

Last month, the New York-via-Texas band Why Bonnie announced their debut album, 90 In November, by sharing its title track. Today, they’re back with a pair of songs off the album: “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” The former opens the album with a blast of twangy rhythmic recurrence, which the group’s Blair Howerton says is “about growing around your memories. Your foundation never changes but your relationship to it is always evolving.” “Hot Car” is a little denser and more knotty: “We wanted to include a contrast to the sunny disposition of the album. ‘Hot Car’ is meant for those quiet, contemplative, solo night drives,” Howerton says. Check out both below.
Watch Lucy Dacus Join Phoebe Bridgers On Two Songs In New York

Phoebe Bridgers performed tonight at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, where she brought out Boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus as a special guest. Dacus did a brief set after fellow openers MUNA played, and near the main show’s conclusion, Dacus and Bridgers performed together. They sang “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End,” both of which appear on Bridgers’ Punisher.
Meat Wave – “Ridiculous Car”

Back in March, Chicago noise-makers Meat Wave shared their first new song of 2022 called “Honest Living.” Now, the trio have shared another new song, “Ridiculous Car,” both of which will appear on their forthcoming album, out this fall via Swami Records. Clocking in at under two minutes, “Ridiculous Car” is essentially a screed against those who would endanger fellow drivers on the freeway, something I know entirely too much about living in Los Angeles.
Sports Team – “Cool It Kid”

Over the last couple months, Brit-rockers Sports Team have been rolling out their new album Gulp! So far, they’ve shared a couple tracks, including “R Entertainment” and “The Game.” Today, they’re back with another one. Sports Team’s latest is called “Cool It Kid.” The...
Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” On Howard Stern

It’s an all-around exciting time to be Post Malone. On top of releasing new album Twelve Carat Toothache, Posty is a new dad AND is newly engaged. During a recent visit with SiriusXM / Howard Stern, Posty covered Pearl Jam’s classic 1994 song “Better Man.”. Telling Stern...
SBTRKT – “Bodmin Moor”

Earlier in the week, SBTRKT (aka UK producer Aaron Jerome) teased his first new music in six years with a trailer titled “Bodmin Moor Prequel.” Featuring Seyan Patel and Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), the brief clip portrayed a young boy (Patel) wearing a cat-like mask and unfurling what could be a giant map or set of instructions. Following SBTRKT’s 2016 effort Save Yourself, the full song is now here, and a video directed by production duo THE REST will arrive at 8am ET.
Tirzah Releases Colourgrade Remix Album Featuring Arca, Loraine James, Actress, & More

Last year, Tirzah released her great second album Colourgrade, one of the best of 2021. She followed it up last month with the one-off single “Ribs,” and today she’s back with a whole Colourgrade remix album called Highgrade. It features Arca remixing the album’s title track, Loraine James taking on “Hips,” Actress doing “Sink In,” and more. “The pieces can live another life and come together as a collection of hybrids,” Tirzah remarked on the album. “So very grateful to all the artists. Thanking them all for the music.” Check it out below.
The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
Brockhampton – “Hollywood Swinging” (Kool & The Gang Cover)

A little over a month ago, details emerged about the Jack Antonoff-helmed Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack. It primarily revolves around contemporary artists covering hits from the ’60s and ’70s, though there are some originals in the mix too. One of those, the Tame Impala and Diana Ross collab “Turn Up The Sunshine,” was the first track we heard from the compilation. Since then, we’ve also heard Kali Uchis take on the bossa nova standard “Desafinado” and St. Vincent’s rendition of Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown.”
Sun’s Signature – “Apples”

A few months back, we found out that Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser was gearing up to release her first new music in 13 years under the name Sun’s Signature, a collaborative project with Damon Reece. The Sun’s Signature EP is out physically this weekend for Record Store Day, with a digital release to follow next month, and today Fraser and Reece are sharing a new single from it called “Apples,” which follows the previously shared “Underwater” and “Golden Air.” Check it out below.
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Is it Me Or Is It You?”

Just last month, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith teamed up with Emile Mosseri for a collaborative album, and today the composer is back with news of a new solo album, her first since 2020’s The Mosaic Of Transformation. The new album is called Let’s Turn It Into Sound, and Smith recorded it alone at her home studio. “The album is a puzzle,” she said in a statement. “[It] is a symbol of receiving a compound of a ton of feelings from going out into a situation, and the song titles are instructions to breaking apart the feelings and understanding them.”
Mitski Checks In From The Harry Styles Tour: “I Feel Like I Got A Scholarship!”

Mitski has been on tour for much of the year supporting her latest album Laurel Hell, but this week she took a short break from headlining dates to open for Harry Styles on his Harry’s House tour. Mitski is no stranger to opening for pop stars — she did so for Lorde in 2018 on her Melodrama tour — but she took to Twitter for a now-rare personal dispatch to show her appreciation for Styles and his crew.
