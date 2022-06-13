ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dwyane Wade believes Stephen Curry belongs on the NBA Mount Rushmore, and he's probably right

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 3 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry almost single-handedly defeated the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and basketball legends like Dwyane Wade took notice.

During his professional career, Wade played alongside some of the most impressive players of all time. He was teammates with LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, and Gary Payton. Wade was also teammates with several icons in the sport, twice representing the United States in the Olympics and once in the World Cup.

But according to Wade, who now also works for Turner Sports and became a minority owner of an NBA franchise when he purchased a small stake in the Utah Jazz, he has seen enough from Curry to know that the Golden State star is one of the best to ever do it.

Wade recently tweeted a screengrab of a comment he put on Instagram. Yes, that sentence is very silly. Here is what he said:

“Expanding the Mount Rushmore and making room for this bad MFer is the only conversation, that should be going around about Stephen Wardell Curry . Sincerely Dwyane Wade”

Mount Rushmore-status for Curry would mean that according to Wade, he would join a pantheon that otherwise likely includes Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

That means that, in Wade’s view, only one of the following players would join Curry: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Wilt Chamberlain.

You may not agree with his assessment, but given his perspective, it is hard to say that Wade is wrong about this one.

Regardless of whether or not Curry wins an NBA Finals MVP for the first time, it is easy to see why the sharpshooter has already done enough to at least be in the conversation as one of the best to ever put on a pro jersey.

