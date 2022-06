PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO