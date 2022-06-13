ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Javier Soto Joins Phoenix ABC Affiliate as Evening Anchor

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Javier Soto is joining KNXV as an evening anchor. Soto comes from KTVK in Phoenix, where he was a morning anchor. At KNXV, he’ll co-anchor alongside Katie Raml, replacing Steve Irvin...

www.adweek.com

AZFamily

Buckeye baker grateful for support after client cancels order because of race

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley baker says she was discriminated against and lost business because of her race. A customer told the small business owner, Victoria Hernandez, who’s Mexican-American, that she’d rather get her cake from Americans. Hernandez is the owner of Mariah’s Butterfly Bakery in Buckeye.
12 News

Woman killed in forklift accident at Tempe work site

TEMPE, Ariz. — A forklift operator died Thursday morning at a job site in Tempe, police said. The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Kachina Drive and involved a work site for United Southwest Components. Tempe police said the forklift operator, identified as...
AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ Franchise Plans To Open 12 Locations in Arizona

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, recently announced that the brand is coming to Arizona. Big Chicken’s first location is set to open this fall and local franchisee owners have established plans to open at least 12 locations in the state.
kjzz.org

SRP: 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler lost power

SRP said power was out for just under two hours on Tuesday afternoon. Around 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler were affected. The high was 104 degrees, with temperatures expected to reach 110 near the weekend. The reason for the power outage was unknown as of late Tuesday. This is...
GILBERT, AZ
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These Ariz. Chefs Just Snagged James Beard Awards

Arizona-based Chef Chris Bianco and Baker Don Guerra have both won coveted James Beard Awards. Bianco, who headlines Tratto, Pane Bianco and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, accepted this year’s award for “Outstanding Restaurateur.” This marks Bianco’s second James Beard accolade after winning “Best Chef — Southwest” in 2003. Guerra won “Outstanding Baker” this year for his Tucson bakery, Barrio Bread.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

People Keep Defacing Kari Lake Signs

Kari Lake, the former TV news anchor turned polarizing far-right candidate for Arizona governor, has spent the last year of her campaign capitalizing on her relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump gave Lake a glowing endorsement for governor last year. The two have appeared together frequently — at Trump's...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two killed in apparent electrocution at Phoenix sports field

PHOENIX — Two people were killed during an apparent electrocution incident on a Phoenix sports field. It occurred Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. near 23rd and Peoria avenues. Officials say the two victims died after "coming in contact with in-ground electrical wires." According to police, the scene was consistent...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix grandmother reaches out for help after being told to clean alley behind house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dixie Chapman, 77, has a tough time getting around these days, but she can go into her backyard. The senior has a block wall behind her south Phoenix home that shields her from all the trash and debris on the other side. “My back is bad,” said Chapman. “I can’t breathe good enough to even walk around out there to see what’s there.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

A Son Reignited His Father's Passion for Cooking. Now They Run a Phoenix Restaurant

Italian roots run deep but family ties run deeper for chef Rocco Pezzano and his son Marco Pezzano. Bringing together childhood memories and traditional Italian flavors, the Pezzanos opened Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen, a from-scratch neighborhood restaurant in north Phoenix last summer. Holding true to the scratch kitchen motto, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe Is Being Demolished

Tempe’s iconic Big Surf Waterpark, summertime destination for more than 50 years, is now nothing more than a memory. The legendary Valley attraction is currently being demolished after being sold to new owners in April. Crews from Phoenix-based company Arizona Specialty Demolition have been tearing down the various buildings,...
TEMPE, AZ
mpamag.com

Is Arizona's scorching-hot housing market cooling down?

Things seem to be getting harder for mortgage professionals as the pandemic housing boom becomes a thing of the past. After all, the nature of the mortgage market is cyclical. If you want to survive in today’s high-rate environment, forget about 2020 and 2021, industry veteran Jeremy Schachter said in the latest episode of MPA Talk.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic scene after Phoenix police officer shot in Laveen

Congressman calls on Arizona AG to investigate outages in eastern Arizona. Congressman Tom O’Halleran sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney General Thursday asking the AG to investigate whether the outages are a result of negligence. Witnesses testify "fake electors" from Arizona part of plan to overturn election. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix junkyard fire pours dark smoke into morning sky

PHOENIX – That dark smoke you may have seen pouring into the sky in Phoenix during your morning commute Tuesday was coming from a junkyard fire. Smoke from the blaze near Seventh and Dunlap avenues could be seen for miles. The Phoenix Fire Department posted video from the incident...
PHOENIX, AZ

