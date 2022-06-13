Creating Space for Adventure: Lake County cyclists make first bikepacking campsite

Cook County’s local public health team has played a crucial role in responding to COVID-19 over the past two years. Our approach has been collaborative. Local public health provides partners in the community with evidence-based information on pandemic-related topics such as infection control and recommendations for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who is infectious with COVID-19. We have also helped people access resources such as testing, masks, and vaccination. All our work has been in partnership with our healthcare agencies: Grand Portage Health Services, North Shore Health, and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic. We have also worked extremely closely with partners throughout the local business community, area non-profits, childcares, and schools. We have engaged hundreds of Minnesota Responds volunteers in our response efforts, who collectively have served thousands of hours.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO