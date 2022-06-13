ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MN

Creating Space for Adventure: Lake County cyclists make first bikepacking campsite

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn adventurous group of bicyclists in Lake County is coming together to create the first bikepacking campsite in the area. Dan Cruikshank has loved cycling since he was a little kid. “Whenever I get on a bike, I feel a certain freedom and joy that sometimes is missing in...

Carlton man named 2021 ATV Safety Instructor of the Year

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - June 16, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Eric Senarighi, a Carlton resident and president of the Carlton County Riders ATV Club, as the 2021 ATV Safety Instructor of the Year. Senarighi is a longtime ATV enthusiast who has...
CARLTON, MN
NOTICE TO HAULERS - Seasonal load restrictions ending June 20

CSAH 16 (Hwy 61 to Irish Creek Rd only) Road conditions will continue to be inspected daily, and load restrictions on each road will be removed as soon as conditions allow. Haulers are asked to be mindful of posted bridges, which have year-round varying load restrictions, on some Cook County highways. Any questions can be directed to the Highway Department at (218) 387-3014.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Duluth remembers Black circus workers killed in 1920 lynching

Local blues player Billy Mahdi stood in front of the memorial to Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie on Wednesday afternoon with a message for the 50-some people who turned out downtown on the 102nd anniversary of the Duluth lynching. "I'm not here to entertain you," Mahdi said. "I'm...
DULUTH, MN
Heat will build Sunday into Monday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 17, 2022. Heat will build Sunday into Monday with widespread nineties on Monday! Friday will be dry then there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Monday. Monday will be hot...
DULUTH, MN
Lifting of Seasonal Load Restrictions

June 14, 2022 - Seasonal load restrictions have ended on a number of county roads, effective today. Legal weight trucks can use these roads, unless otherwise posted. CR 55 (Golf Course Rd Only) CR 60 (from Lindskog Rd to CSAH 14) CR 64. CR 68. CR 71. CR 74. CR...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Northland speed puzzlers headed to World Championship

Some puzzle for pleasure, and some puzzle for the prize. Amber Haglund-Pagel and Valerie Coit are speed puzzlers. They are headed for Spain to compete in next weekend's World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship. "Everyone gets the same jigsaw puzzle, and you open it at the same time, and you do it...
DULUTH, MN
COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: The Role of Local Public Health Includes and Goes Beyond COVID-19 Response Efforts

Cook County’s local public health team has played a crucial role in responding to COVID-19 over the past two years. Our approach has been collaborative. Local public health provides partners in the community with evidence-based information on pandemic-related topics such as infection control and recommendations for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who is infectious with COVID-19. We have also helped people access resources such as testing, masks, and vaccination. All our work has been in partnership with our healthcare agencies: Grand Portage Health Services, North Shore Health, and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic. We have also worked extremely closely with partners throughout the local business community, area non-profits, childcares, and schools. We have engaged hundreds of Minnesota Responds volunteers in our response efforts, who collectively have served thousands of hours.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Possible heat wave for Juneteenth weekend

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 15, 2022. After today, temperatures will “cool” but generally still remain above average. Looking ahead, another round of heat is possible Sunday through Tuesday.
DULUTH, MN
Grand Marais PUC Seeking Participants for Home EV Charging Pilot

The Grand Marais Public Utilities Commission has approved the creation of a pilot ‘time-of-use’ rate for utility customers with electric vehicles who wish to charge their EVs at home. The purpose of the rate is to promote electric vehicles while responding to increased demand from electrification. The new...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
New grant awards AEDs to Northland first responders

According to doctors, when someone goes into cardiac arrest, an emergency response is needed within three to five minutes for the best chance of survival. AEDs, also known as automated external defibrillators, are devices used to re-establish a heart rhythm after someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest. Used in collaboration with CPR, AEDs double to triple the chance of survival.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Important Information Regarding the Cook County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting

From Cook County, Minnesota Offices - June 16, 2022. The first step in appealing your assessed value or classification is to contact the County Assessor. If you are unable to resolve your concern working with the County Assessor, you may present an appeal to the County Board for a fair and impartial review. The County Board of Appeals & Equalization (CBAE) meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 23, 2022.
COOK COUNTY, MN
DA: No charges against Superior Police officer who ran over man lying in road

Officer Joshua Sislo (KBJR 6) Charges will not be filed against a Superior Police officer who ran over a man lying in the road. Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf announced that decision Tuesday. He spent months considering whether or not to charge officer Joshua Sislo, after the Wisconsin Department...

