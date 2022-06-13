Three People Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Near Harris

(Spencer)--Three Omaha, Nebraska residents are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last week in Clay County. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9th, a Clay County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Highway 71, on a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jackeline Mejia-Lorenzo of Omaha. Upon speaking with the vehicle occupants, the odor of marijuana was omitting from the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana were also discovered. A search was conducted, and more marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.

