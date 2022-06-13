ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, IA

Three People Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Near Harris

By KILR-FM 95.9
 4 days ago

(Harris)--Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning near Harris. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:05am, 41-year-old Kimberly Oakland...

