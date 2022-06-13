Roofing Contractor Couto Construction Wins Owens Corning Award for Philanthropy
By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
4 days ago
NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Jun 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In 2018, “Couto Cares” became Couto Construction’s company motto and it continues to be at the heart of what this roofing contractor stands for most. That’s why they’re excited to announce that they were the recent recipient of the Pinnacle Award, an...
"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
This notable estate was completed in 1935 and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary. Nearly 700-feet of waterfrontage along the shoreline. An adjacent 4-acre waterfront parcel is available separately.
(WJAR) — Property values have skyrocketed in cities and towns across Rhode Island, which has some municipalities pushing off scheduled revaluations to ease the burden on taxpayers. Eighteen cities and towns are due for property revaluations this year. According to documents the NBC 10 I-Team obtained from the Rhode...
A long-awaited decision about how to re-purpose the13-acre, state-owned Shattuck Hospital campus next to Franklin Park took one step closer to resolution this week. On Tuesday, the state’s Department of Public Health made public its Request for Proposals (RFP) for the site, calling for around 100 units of permanent supportive housing and other substance use disorder treatment services on what would be a “recovery campus.”
The Fall River City Council on Wednesday passed Mayor Coogan’s $375 million dollar budget. The Fiscal Year 2023 Budget which begins on July 1st, was passed with Michelle Dionne the lone no vote on a list of budget line items. Dionne voiced her concern that positions at Government Center are being paid more than City Ordinance allows in the budget.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Steve Loporchio says North Providence has a “gem” in Camp Meehan/Notte Park, particularly with its beach, but maintains that the improvements there have almost made it too popular with out-of-town guests. “It’s becoming extremely popular, almost to a fault because our own...
Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
ATTLEBORO, MA – School leaders, faculty, students and supporters gathered on Thursday, June 15, 2022 at Bishop Feehan High School to mark the ceremonial groundbreaking for the school’s latest major improvement – a 10,000 square foot Arts & Innovation Center that will open in August 2023. Feehan...
City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, June 20, as New Bedford observes the Juneteenth holiday. This includes the public libraries. Buttonwood Park Zoo will remain open. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, specifically the date that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were...
PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Senate passed S2788 Sub A, which would exempt “advanced recycling” from the state’s solid waste laws and regulations. The legislation limits advanced recycling facilities to within a mile radius of a state facility, and includes the Central Landfill in Johnston and the Port of Providence as possible locations.
“Please note that the Board of Selectmen are in active conversations with the City of New Bedford, in an effort to gain permission to go forward with the plan to improve Lake Street and remediate the weed situation in the area of the ponds. As you may already know, the...
The event supports the “preservation of our seafood and maritime heritage as essential to our common health/wealth”. Big news for seafood fanatics near and far. Drumroll please …. After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Seafood Festival will the return on Sunday, August 7 to the Boston Fish Pier in...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday recommending to close two beaches for swimming. The department of health said Fogland beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport has high bacteria levels. The statement said, “RIDOH will continue to monitor and review...
A workshop in New Bedford next Tuesday will allow Ward 2 residents to learn about the impact the impending arrival of South Coast Rail and the ensuing development it will bring to the area will have on their neighborhoods. “It’s exciting but it’s definitely going to be a big change,...
The director repeatedly asked for and received free Red Sox tickets from a state contractor who she worked with. The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission has fined a former MassHealth director $6,000 for soliciting and receiving free Red Sox tickets from a state contractor she regularly worked with. The Ethics Commission...
CUMBERLAND – Installation of a series of speed humps on Reservoir Road is expected to start next Monday, June 20, says Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais, and all seven should be in full use two days later. Vadenais and his team were out early this week installing sign posts and...
PROVIDENCE — The agency that is taking the lead on the state’s climate-change response will have to go another year without a budget, after House lawmakers failed to include funding for the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Committee (EC4) in their spending plan. House members unveiled their version of...
At the age of 54, Acushnet resident Allan Greenson is preparing to shatter yet another powerlifting world record. As impressive as that is, his life story is an even bigger feat. On Saturday, June 18th, Greenson will be attempting a 600-pound deadlift at The Nutmeg State Open Championship in South...
On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:21 p.m., the Acushnet Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Perry Hill Road. A landscaper working at a job site on Cape Cod earlier today found what appeared to be an old hand grenade and brought it home to Acushnet. After showing it to a family member and out of an abundance of caution, the Acushnet Police were contacted and responded. Based on the nature of the situation, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was notified and responded as well.
The U.S. attorney for Massachusetts said she is cautiously optimistic about potential gun reform. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Wednesday said the Bay State should be the standard bearer for comprehensive gun control laws for the rest of the country to follow — but she has concerns about two gun-related issues locally.
