Venice, FL

Hecksher Park pickleball courts public workshop 6/30

venicegov.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease see the below release concerning a public workshop to discuss a proposed Site and...

www.venicegov.com

Mysuncoast.com

Historic Preservation Board votes against demolishing Mira Mar Plaza

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board has voted against the demolition of Mira Mar Plaza. The board voted the measure down 4-0. One board member, Ramsey Frangie, recused himself from the vote because he stated that he has a conflict of interest. Seaward Development...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Holderness seeking $4.8 million from Sarasota County for property located seaward of North Beach Road to settle two lawsuits he filed against county

Proposal includes conveyance to county of other beach parcels ‘at no cost,’ and county agreement to station lifeguard on part of shoreline near Accesses 2 and 3 on Siesta Key. Over the past couple of years, Siesta Key property owner and manager Michael Holderness has failed to win...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
Venice, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Detert fails in effort to try to ensure candidates for public office identify themselves as such during public comments to County Commission

Too few commissioners support her proposal for research by Office of the County Attorney. Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert has failed to win sufficient support from her board colleagues to get an opinion from the Office of the County Attorney on whether the commission could require candidates for office to identify themselves as such before making public comments at meetings.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board rejects apartments for Sarasota Kennel Club site

For the Sarasota Planning Board, an apartment community built 1,500 feet from the end of the runway at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just won’t fly. Citing primarily noise concerns, the board last week voted 3-2 following a public hearing to not recommend to the City Commission a proposal, nor an enabling rezoning request, to build Aventon Sarasota, a 348-unit multifamily complex at the 26-acre site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club at University Parkway and Old Bradenton Road.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Hot topics, and maybe a dirty trick, highlight commission candidate forum

Topics including downtown building heights, inclusionary zoning, affordable housing, growing administrative powers — and some alleged political espionage — highlighted the Sarasota City Commission candidates forum June 11, hosted by the Coalition of City Neighborhood Associations at Bayfront Community Center. Five of six candidates vying for two at-large...
SARASOTA, FL
#Pickleball#City Hall#Site And Development Plan#Pdf#Council Chambers
Mysuncoast.com

Fireworks on the Lake set July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Independence Day will once again be celebrated in grand style at Nathan Benderson Park. The park will welcome as many as 25,000 people on Sunday, July 3 for food, exhibitors, live music, a Kids Zone, a 4-mile run and more, culminating in the premier fireworks display on the Suncoast.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

St. Armands Circle Business Improvement District Announces Summer Concert Series

The St. Armands Circle Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the event dates for its upcoming Summer Concert Series. On select Saturdays throughout the summer from July to September, residents and visitors are invited to enjoy this free monthly series featuring various jazz performers. The Summer Concert Series is a joint effort by the St. Armands Circle BID and the City of Sarasota and builds on the dynamic event's programming blossoming throughout the city. Families, friends, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for a family-friendly, jazzy trio of shows featuring: Jazz on the Circle – Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; JAC of All Trades - Saturday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Big Band Concert – Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The July 9th event kicks off the series with Hot Tonic, a jazz ensemble that specializes in original jazz arrangements of popular songs. Fronted by upright bassist/vocalist Victoria Woods and guitar virtuoso Josh Hindmarsh, Hot Tonic breathes new life into old hits. August 13th features Jac of All Trades, the high-energy outfit of former American Idol finalist, Jonathan Cortez. Cortez blends his world-class voice with a mixture of live instrumentation and backing tracks to pack an arena-sized punch into his performance. Closing out the series on Saturday, September 13th is the Sarasota Jazz Project, a 17-piece jazz band comprised of some of the region’s finest musicians. Featuring a conductor and full horn section, the band will evoke all the swing of the 1930s Jazz Era. And thanks in part to a large event tent and a covered stage, the event is designed to provide entertainment in case of minor inclement weather.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County talks replacement plans for downtown garage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are reassuring the public that they can continue using The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton. The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. The Manatee County Commission says they are taking action after structural concerns were revealed with the structure.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The Beach Harbor Club welcomes its first baby

On May 6, the Beach Harbor Club welcomed its first baby. The condominium complex was built in 1970 and was a 55-and-older community up until the 1990s. There are original owners residing in the same units; condominiums have been passed down to the next generation, but no one can remember another newborn. The complex is abuzz that Blair Marie Sobotka is the first.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: June 16

Gordon Silver captured this photo of a red winged blackbird along a lake bed in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Coastal engineers fight battle of Longboat Key erosion

When it comes to making sure Longboat Key's beaches are stocked with sand, the town's work is never done. To that point, coastal engineers updated the Longboat Key Town Commission on June 6 on the results of the dredging project from about a year ago, as well as what's ahead for the Key's beaches.
Longboat Observer

Manager says Manatee County’s recycling program on solid ground

After home recycling pickup was halted June 3 by the city of Bradenton, Manatee County residents wondered if the county could be far behind in stopping the service. However, Manatee County Solid Waste Division Manager Rob Shankle said the county has no plans to change its recycling pickup. “We're quite...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota nonprofit announces promotion, two new hires

The Sarasota-based Gulf Coast Community Foundation is expanding after announcing a promotion and two new additions. Kelly Borgia, who’s been with the nonprofit since 2018, is the new strategic engagement manager. Her previous roles with the organization include philanthropic coordinator and administrator in the philanthropy services team. “We are...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

EPA issues final permit for Ocean Era’s ‘fish farm’ off Sarasota County coast, but Army Corps of Engineers has no timeline for decision on issuing permit that company also needs

Environmental groups opposing the project considering next legal steps. On June 10, the Region 4 staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it had decided to issue the final permit to a Hawaii-based firm, Ocean Era, for a pilot “fish farm” project called Velella Epsilon, which would be located about 45 miles off the Sarasota County coast.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

