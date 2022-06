Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re still trying to figure out what to get for the guy who has it all, the answer may be closer than you realize. Many distinctive gifts are available at the small businesses up and down the peninsula. From humorous baubles to practical tokens of your affection to unforgettable experiences, you can find the perfect gift to honor the dad or dad-like figure in your life.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO