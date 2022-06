Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. New West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has only been in Morgantown for a few weeks this summer, but he already thinks that the city is “dope.” This is not a surprise to those who have spent significant time in the wildest college town in America, but it is a good sign that the California native is adjusting well to his new home. Daniels is also spending significant time with his teammates, especially the WVU wide receivers. Hopefully the former national champion is even more impressed with Morgantown when his first home game as a Mountaineer comes around this fall.

