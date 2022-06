AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said the proposed gun control legislation being debated in the Senate must be rejected. I will NEVER support ANY violation of your 2nd Amendment rights," Jackson, who represents District 13, said in a tweet. "What’s being proposed in the Senate is a DISGRACE. It MUST be rejected!!

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO