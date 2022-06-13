Andy Hare to remain Sullivan East principal, Rafalowski announces
BLOUNTVILLE — Andy Hare will continue as principal of Sullivan East High School, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday morning. The decision came after impassioned pleas from Patriot Nation parents and students to keep Hare during public comment at the June 6 board of education meeting. In...
ELIZABETHTON — In its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, the Carter County School Board said farewell to the school director that guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, while in a separate meeting, the Elizabethton City School Board approved a new four-year contract for its director of schools.
The Jonesborough Coach Pitch All-Star team is looking to raise funds for its upcoming trip to the Little League state tournament on July 8 in Columbia. Jonesborough advanced to the state tournament by winning last week’s district tournament. It began with a 9-1 win over Unicoi County last Friday. The girls proceeded to defeat Bristol 15-4 on Saturday and won 14-3 against Bristol again on Sunday.
BRISTOL, Va. — For the second night in a row, Kingsport took advantage of Bristol mistakes to take an Appalachian League baseball win. The Axmen (11-3) had seven hits and used 11 walks and four errors to take a 7-4 win over Bristol (3-11) Thursday at Boyce Cox Field.
June 17, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “It was definitely decided at a meeting of the patriots June 10th, at the recorder’s office, to have a 4th of July celebration in Johnson City on the 5th of July. C.H. Wolfe was elected chairman and M. Jackson secretary.”
Last week Johnson City Schools wrapped up their STEAM Camp at North Side Elementary. Over 150 rising third-, fourth- and fifth-graders were able to spend the week learning and participating in STEAM-based activities. Kids built bee hotels and bird feeders, dissected owl pellets, made edible ear wax, built robots that...
David and Debbie Easterling will sing, and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide six nights of free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 5 through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission OK'd an interlocal agreement with Kingsport that clears the way for the city to annex 200 acres near West Ridge High School. State law requires such an agreement to be approved before a city can annex non-contiguous property. The agreement outlines when and what services the city will provide to the annexed area as well as the "interceding property."
WISE – Ronnie Oakes is enjoying his 80th birthday and retirement, but he also enjoys pride in the final 24 years of his law enforcement career. “I’ve gotten more than 200 birthday cards in the past few days,” Oakes said Thursday during a lunchtime visit to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. “So many people have wished me well. I went to the post office to check my mailbox, but they handed me a box full of cards at the front desk.”
BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
Seven Washington County organizations have been awarded grants totaling $93,900 from the Tennessee Arts Commission. • $3,900 for ETSU Slocum Galleries in Johnson City;. • $54,900 for International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough;. • $7,600 for the town of Jonesborough;. • $9,100 for Art Transforms Inc in Jonesborough;. • $7,300 for...
Ronnie “Ron” Myers, born on December 10, 1950, passed at 71 years old unexpectedly from a cardiac event on June 8, 2022. He was born and raised in Greeneville, TN but was currently residing in Palmetto, GA where he lived with his wife. Ron was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of ETSU and attended South Greene High.
Samuel Harold Anderson, Jr. was born on November 17, 1926, in Kingsport, TN to Mary Jane Brown Anderson and Samuel Harold Anderson, Sr. and passed away at his home on May 31, 2022. A combined Celebration of Life Service to honor both DeLois and Sam Anderson will be held at...
KINGSPORT - Travis Kyle Leonard, 33, of Kingsport, TN, had to leave his loved ones to explore his next realm on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Travis was born in 1988. He graduated from Daniel Boone High School class of 2007 in the top 10% of his class and was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended ETSU toward a Computer Science degree. Travis thrived in the outdoors, he loved hiking, camping, the full moon, sky diving, and watching lightning bugs in the yard. He was full of laughter, quick-witted, and loved spreading the laughter. For a brief time, he lived in Southern California where his passions were the beach, new friends, and new experiences. Travis enjoyed volunteering at Pathfinders Youth Camp and being around all the kids. Those loves remained with him. His energy and love will be missed greatly.
PULASKI, Va. — It was a big night in the batter’s box for Johnson City. The Doughboys cranked out 22 hits and matched that total in runs in a 22-13 victory over Pulaski in Appalachian League baseball Wednesday night at Calfee Park. There were plenty of highlights for...
ELIZABETHTON — Sen. Rusty Crowe and Rep. John Holsclaw announced Thursday that the Tennessee Arts Commission has awarded grants to the Bonnie Kate Theater and the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance. A $65,260 grant was awarded to the Friends of Bonnie Kate and a $7,700 grant went to the...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education voted on a measure Tuesday night that calls for swapping the old Boones Creek elementary school site with the county in exchange for new athletic fields. The proposition calls upon Washington County commissioners to approve the motion for an additional $3 million to complete the […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A new Russell County superintendent of schools is prepared to take over next month. The opening comes as Dr. Greg Brown announced his retirement in November. Dr. Kim Hooker will take over July 1 in the new role. Hooker currently serves as the system’s...
Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists should expect delays on Elk Avenue from Roan Street to F Street as well as East F Street from Doe Avenue and Sycamore Street. The City of Elizabethton and Summers Taylor launched a street resurfacing project at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, and officials expect the work to be completed by […]
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken. It will be held at Warriors’ Path riding stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will move to Shelter 2 at Borden Park in Kingsport. The second is a candlelight vigil taking place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m. Another prayer vigil will take place at Warriors’ Path State Park in Shelter 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
