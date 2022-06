Louisa Rotary Scholarship recipients Shelbie Hughes, Bailee Hinkle, Ryland Wheeler, Luke Johnson, Brice Blevins, Brian Nelson and William Copley. Lazer photo by Susan Salyer. On Thursday June 16, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a regular scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary President Patton R Hart welcomed everyone and called the Rotary to Order. After the Prayer, Pledge of Allegiance and Pledge of The Four Way Test, Phillip Daniel (Dan) Smith led the Rotary Song. Next Rotary President Hart asked for any members having an Anniversary or Birthday’s to celebrate this week, there were none.

