2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Thomas, WR, Tiffin University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My game translates extremely well to the next level. Experience and my playmaking ability are what sets me apart. I’ve played and excelled in 4 different offensive systems during my college career. This upcoming fall will be my 7th college season. My knowledge of the game is far more advanced than any other player in my position. I can call/check into plays depending on the look the defense is giving me. I know what schemes will be a perimeter High-Low, Interior High-Low, or plays that will horizontally or vertically stretch hook-curl defenders. I know when to slide protections to 3 techniques if I want man blocks on the back side or if I want to pick up a blitz. I’m a true field general and a player-coach if you will. I can retain information at a high level and then communicate it efficiently. Along with experience, my ability to handle high-pressure situations is another great attribute of mine. Whether it’s 3rd down, the 4th quarter, or overtime, I know how to keep my composure in these situations. I have 4 game-winning drives in my career when we needed a touchdown or a field goal to win. Secondly, my play style is different from any other QB in the 2023 draft class. I’m not your typical Dual Threat QB, I’ve played 3 different positions(QB, RB, WR) while in college, and my athleticism is my greatest attribute. My play style is very dynamic. Accuracy, Arm Strength, and Velocity are all tools that I have. Depending on the week I can throw for 400 or I can run for 200.

