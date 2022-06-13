ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Thomas, WR, Tiffin University

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what separates me from the rest of the top prospects is the ability to be a deep threat in the passing game. I have the ability to get behind coverages and when the ball is...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Brian Smith Jr., WR, Missouri Valley

College: University Louisiana transfer currently at Missouri Valley this year. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Not too many people my height and weight can run real routes and catch at the highest peak. Nobody will see a performance like this again at the NAIA level for a while.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Phoenix Sproles, WR, North Dakota State University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to make plays and be consistent in getting my assignment done. Weather it’s running a certain route or blocking the safety on a run play. My efficiency catching the ball when it’s thrown my way. Not going down from the first hit. Lastly, my leadership, helping others and pushing others to their full potential.
FARGO, ND
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ellison Hubbard, DL, Sam Houston State

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my pass rush ability. After having 5 years of experience in college and pass-rushing with a pass-rush specialist, Chuck Smith, helps me be able to pass rush at a high level. Also, my play making ability is what I believe makes me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dexter Fitzpatrick Jr., LB, Mars Hill

Name: Dexter Fitzpatrick Jr. Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am majoring in Integrated Health Science. Other than that, I have participated in community service projects with my team including making...
MARS HILL, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Blaine Netterman, S, Delaware Valley

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I’ve been at DelVal for 5 years now. I am majoring in Criminal Justice and have made the Dean’s list for the past three semesters in a row. I’ve also participated on the Student Athletic Committee and with fundraisers.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Michael Zeman, RB, Colorado School of Mines

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Throughout my entire life I’ve always been involved in sports. Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, or track I’ve always loved the competition. But football quickly became my favorite. Starting in 2nd grade I knew that I wanted to be a football player. The blend of physicality and skill is something that I fell in love with immediately and is still something I love about football today.
GOLDEN, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joseph Andreessen, LB, Bryant University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that I check all the boxes to be able to play at a high level. I have a great understanding of the game of football and what works well for me and my playstyle. Along with that, I am a quick learner with the size, skillset, and athletic ability to compete with the best that play this game. I’m a team-oriented person who loves to compete with a passion and desire to become the best in any position I am put in.
SMITHFIELD, RI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlton Aiken Jr., QB, Pace University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My game translates extremely well to the next level. Experience and my playmaking ability are what sets me apart. I’ve played and excelled in 4 different offensive systems during my college career. This upcoming fall will be my 7th college season. My knowledge of the game is far more advanced than any other player in my position. I can call/check into plays depending on the look the defense is giving me. I know what schemes will be a perimeter High-Low, Interior High-Low, or plays that will horizontally or vertically stretch hook-curl defenders. I know when to slide protections to 3 techniques if I want man blocks on the back side or if I want to pick up a blitz. I’m a true field general and a player-coach if you will. I can retain information at a high level and then communicate it efficiently. Along with experience, my ability to handle high-pressure situations is another great attribute of mine. Whether it’s 3rd down, the 4th quarter, or overtime, I know how to keep my composure in these situations. I have 4 game-winning drives in my career when we needed a touchdown or a field goal to win. Secondly, my play style is different from any other QB in the 2023 draft class. I’m not your typical Dual Threat QB, I’ve played 3 different positions(QB, RB, WR) while in college, and my athleticism is my greatest attribute. My play style is very dynamic. Accuracy, Arm Strength, and Velocity are all tools that I have. Depending on the week I can throw for 400 or I can run for 200.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY

