Mazama alumnus gives commencement speech at Oregon Institute of Technology ceremony

A fire in the early hours of Monday all but destroyed the Old West Village, a historic display depicting frontier life in downtown Yreka. “Three years of hard work, and blood, sweat and tears; and it was 99%, done ready to open for Gold Rush Days for people to see what buildings were like in 1850s now destroyed by arson,” said Gary Nelson, the owner Old West Village. Nelson, active in the city’s preservation community, also owns the Franco-American Hotel on Miner Street.

YREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO