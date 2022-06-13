ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Mazama alumnus gives commencement speech at Oregon Institute of Technology ceremony

By Josh Eldredge
mybasin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 12, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In 2018, Mariano Segura graduated valedictorian from Mazama High School and was one of five students awarded a DeArmond Manufacturing Fellow*, which provided him a four-year scholarship to Oregon Institute of Technology and gave him the chance to study mechanical engineering and intern at...

mybasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/17 – Task Force Busts Black-Market Grow Near Eagle Point, OSP Arrest Josephine County Murder Suspect in Bend

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...
EAGLE POINT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath Falls, OR
Education
City
Klamath Falls, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
State
Washington State
KTVL

Oregon native, Vietnam veteran finally laid to rest after five decades

Eagle Point, Ore. — Edward Weissenback, a 29-year-old Vietnam veteran employed by the cargo airline, Air America, died in Laos in 1971 when his supply plane was shot down by enemy fire. For nearly five decades, Weissenback, was considered missing in action (MIA) until an excavation operation began in Laos in 2017 and Weissenback's remains were identified through DNA technology.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What happened to WWII pilot Paula Loop?

Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Nancy Kimble asked if News 10 knew anything about the story of Paula Loop, a female pilot part of a select group during World War II. They were known as WASPS, short for Women's Airforce Service Pilots, and one met her final fate in Southern Oregon, near Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho

A laborer from a rural southern Oregon community was among those charged with conspiracy to riot after they were arrested Saturday on their way to a community celebration in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, posted $300 bail and was released from the Kootenai County Jail. Norman could not be reached, but […] The post Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Commencement Speech#Mazama High School#Oregon Tech#Klamath Community College
KDRV

Camping is open again in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

MEDFORD, Ore. - Reservations are now available for Union Creek, Farewell Bend, Fish Lake, and Doe Point campgrounds. Camping reservations can now be made for popular campsites in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest/High Cascades Ranger District. Union Creek, Farewell Bend, Fish Lake and Doe Point can be reserved starting this...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Rogue Retreat starts formal investigation, McComas on leave

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford housing services agendy says today it is investigating conversion therapy allegations against its Executive Director. While so doing, it also put him on paid administrative leave. Rogue Retreat Board of Directors' Executive Committee has started a formal investigation into those allegations, saying today the Committee...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
KDRV

Pacific Pride arsonist convicted in Jackson County, Oregon

John Salmons, the man accused of setting the Pacific Pride fire on April 12, 2022, had been convicted by a jury in Jackson County. Salmons was convicted of the following charges: one count of Arson in the First Degree, six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Illegal marijuana bust results in seizure of more than 12,000 plants

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site in rural Eagle Point at 6:45 this morning. The property, located on the 1500 block of Old Dry Creek Road in Eagle Point, contained approximately 12,287 illegal cannabis plants in 32 greenhouses, and 3,000 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana. On the property seven workers were detained, interviewed, and released.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Fire destroys Yreka ‘Old West Village’ before its display during Gold Rush Days festival

A fire in the early hours of Monday all but destroyed the Old West Village, a historic display depicting frontier life in downtown Yreka. “Three years of hard work, and blood, sweat and tears; and it was 99%, done ready to open for Gold Rush Days for people to see what buildings were like in 1850s now destroyed by arson,” said Gary Nelson, the owner Old West Village. Nelson, active in the city’s preservation community, also owns the Franco-American Hotel on Miner Street.
YREKA, CA
KTVL

Car crash closes intersection of Blackwell Rd. and Foley Ln.

JACKSON COUNTY — Oregon Department of Transportation is warning residents to avoid an intersection impacted by a traffic accident. A motor vehicle accident has occurred at the intersection of Blackwell Road and Foley Lane which is in the area between Gold Hill and Central Point. Use alternate routes to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said at about 6:50 p.m. the operator of a pickup fell asleep on Highway 230 in the Diamond Lake area. The 82-year old woman was injured and was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Her condition was not available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy