ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best camera deals at B&H could save you up to $500

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

If you're looking for some fantastic camera deals then the best place is to take a look at our best camera deals hub however, B&H currently have some fantastic mouth-watering cameras deals that simply can't be ignored. So if you're a Nikon, Canon, Sony or even Pentax shooter B&H has you covered for your next upgrade or back-up.

As always we have selected some of the best deals below, but that doesn't mean these are the best deals for everyone. We highly recommend taking a look at the list below and then taking a deeper dive in the B&H camera specials list to make sure that you're not missing out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptkEO_0g9DuVhp00

Nikon D850| was $2,996 |now £2,496
Save $500 at B&H on Nikon's 45.7MP powerhouse, which also boasts 7fps burst shooting, 153-point hybrid AF system, 4K 30fps and 1080p 120fps video, 8K timelapse and dual memory cards.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275Coi_0g9DuVhp00

Sony A7R IV (v2)| was $3,498 |now $2,998
SAVE $500 With a 61MP sensor, ability to record 4K 30p, and a vast ISO range of 50-102,400. The A7R IV (v2) is the perfect cameras for content creators.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300ej1_0g9DuVhp00

Canon EOS R| was $1,799 |now $1,599
SAVE $200 The first step in Canon's mirrorless evolution the EOS R is equipped with a full-frame 30.3MP sensor that is capable of 4K 10-bit video recordings, as well as 8 frames per second continuous shooting. This is a great camera for any level of photographer or filmmaker.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAMrZ_0g9DuVhp00

Panasonic S5| was $1,997 |now £1,497
Save $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the Panasonic Lumix S5  features UHD 4K 60p 10-bit internal recording, Dual Native ISO, and wide 14+-stop dynamic range. Perfect for any content creator.
US DEAL View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hlxp_0g9DuVhp00

Nikon Z7 II| was $2,996 |now £2,896
Save $100 Improved processing and greater versatility, the Nikon Z7 II takes everything that was great from the original and ups its capabilities even more. Equipped with a high-resolution 45.7MP full-frame sensor and dual Expeed 6 image processors, the Z7 II is clearly aimed at the detail-obsessed image-maker.
US DEAL View Deal

With these amazing camera deals from B&H you can save yourself a fortune on your next latest and greatest camera purchase or simply snag up another backup and save yourself a heap of cash all the way up to $500!

Read more:

Best Nikon Camera
Panasonic Lumix S5 review
Best Canon Camera
Nikon Z7 II review

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Wireless Mouse Deals: Save on Mice for Travel, Gaming and Everyday Computing

Relying solely on your laptop's touchpad can be excruciating, especially if you're trying to work or play through extended gaming sessions. Instead, invest in a really good wireless mouse. Having a wireless mouse removes a lot of hassle and difficulty in using a touchpad or wired mouse with a long cord. Wireless mice allow for greater precision, which can be important for video and photo editing, online gaming and other detail-oriented tasks.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Soundbar Deals: Save $300 on the LG SP8YA, $150 on Samsung HW-Q600A

These days, plenty of new movies are heading straight to streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, so you don't always have to go to the theater to catch the latest blockbusters. And with the right soundbar, you can bring their stunning, immersive movie theater sound right to your own living room. There's a huge variety of kits and setups out there, from budget-friendly options that include just the soundbar, to expansive surround sound systems with multiple speakers and booming subwoofers. If you're not completely sure what you're looking for, you can consult our handy guide on how to shop for a soundbar, which covers the basics so you can figure out what system is going to work best for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon D850#Canon Eos R#Photography#Design#B H#View Deal Sony#Eos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Digital Camera World

DJI joins the L-Mount alliance, but what does the future hold?

Leica has announced that drone, gimbal and now cinema camera manufacturer DJI has joined the L-Mount Alliance. DJI has partnered with Leica to introduce the exclusive Zenmuse X9 L-Mount Unit. This means that as of now, users of the modular DJI Ronin 4D System will be able to fit Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma L-mount lenses (opens in new tab) onto their cameras and thus further extend their creative possibilities for high quality photo-and video productions.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Opinion: I always shoot Raw and here’s why you should too

A recent incident made me thankful I always shoot Raw, and it had nothing to do with image quality. Last month I attended a sci-fi-themed portrait event, courtesy of The Creativity Hub. The futuristic aesthetic was a perfect excuse to showcase the incredible versatility of Rotolight’s latest colour-changing LED lights the AEOS 2 (opens in new tab) and NEO 3 (opens in new tab). However, I was also having fun manually controlling my white balance to alter the colour quality in-camera, going all the way up to 10,000K.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy