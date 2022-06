Dead & Company returned on Tuesday for the band’s second of two nights at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. The Bay Area concert, taking place not far from where Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart built the Grateful Dead legacy with Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, and Ronald “Pigpen” McKernan, arrived as the third of Dead & Co.’s summer tour, and the first with no song debuts. Instead, the band mostly focused on the most celebrated selections from the Grateful Dead’s heydey, even throwing it back to the group’s very first concert.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO