ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

5 ways iPhone with iOS 16 will make life easier

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

The iPhone 14 looks set to launch with iOS 16 and the update is compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer , meaning most Apple fans will benefit from the new software. This is good news, as there’s a lot to look forward to – here are our five favourite feature to make life easier.

• Read more: Looking for the best camera phone?

1. Personalized Lock Screen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltT6a_0g9DtS5r00

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 16 allows users to personalize their Lock Screen. There’s whole host of new features here including a new multi-layered effect which allows the subjects of photos to be set in front of the time on the Lock Screen, which adds some depth. As well as a Lock Screen gallery, there expressive type styles and color choices for the date and time, there are also Lock Screen widgets, which make it easy to get information at a glance – upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, activity ring progress etc.

Live Activities is another new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real time – keep tabs on sports, workout, ride-share, or food delivery, directly from the Lock Screen.

2. iCloud Shared Photo Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjEXE_0g9DtS5r00

(Image credit: Apple)

The addition of iCloud Shared Photo Library allows families, of up to six users, to contribute to, and enjoy a separate shared Photo Library, contributing existing photos from their personal libraries, or share based on a start date or people in the photos. Users can also choose to send photos to the Shared Library automatically using a new toggle in the Camera app. Photos in a Shared Library will appear in Memories and Featured Photos so that everyone can get maximum enjoyment from them.

3. Apple Pay Later

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rg21_0g9DtS5r00

(Image credit: Apple )

US iPhone users with iOS 16 will benefit from Apple Pay Later , where you can split the cost of a purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with no cost at all to yourself. Available everywhere Apple Pay is accepted online or in-app, Apple Pay Later is basically Apple’s answer to Klarna. Better still, the Order Tracking feature means users can receive detailed receipts and order tracking information in Wallet for Apple Pay purchases.

4. Ahead of time email

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vH2i_0g9DtS5r00

(Image credit: Apple)

New tools offered in mail by iOS 16 will allow users to schedule emails ahead of time, which will come in very handy indeed. Furthermore, users are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox. There are other clever features too, including the option to resurface a message at any date and time with Remind Later, and Follow Up suggestions automatically remind users to follow up on an email if they have not received a reply. Less time spent on emails – result!

5. Live look up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b71Sw_0g9DtS5r00

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 16 brings a host of enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up, where it uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in images across iOS, and now it works with video, too! Users can pause a video on any frame and interact with text. Live Text also adds the ability for users to quickly convert currency and translate text, which will make light work of once lengthy tasks.

iOS 16 and also iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura will be rolled out in the Autumn.

Read more:

iPhone 14: everything we know so far
Best iPhones for photographers
iPhone generations - an Apple phone timeline
Best USB-C hubs
Best budget camera phone

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edit them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best ringtones for iOS and Android

Every smartphone comes with a slate of built-in ringtones and alert sounds. But after a while, they can get annoying and confusing. Was that your phone ringing or the guy behind you in line at the grocery store? That’s one reason you may want to create your own ringtones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios#The Lock Screen
Digital Trends

How to use Face ID on an iPhone

Facial recognition — the successor to fingerprint scanning — helps to eliminate the repeated use of passwords and passcodes. While passwords are currently still widespread, biometric technologies ease the burden of entering them in front of spying eyes. Face ID is Apple's take on facial recognition, and it's secure and fast.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

6 Reasons Why You Should Pick Android Over iPhone

If you are in the market for a new phone, you might be on the fence about whether to choose an iOS or Android device. Considering that you do almost everything with your smartphone these days, it’s vital to ensure that you’re picking the right one when upgrading. After all, you’ll likely use it every day for the next two years or more.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to add widgets to your iPhone and iPad

Boost the power of your iOS device with useful widgets. One feature that Android has had for ages, but Apple has only just introduced, is screen widgets. Widgets are extremely useful for bringing the information you need to your screen without having to open the actual app. If you want to know the weather or start Apple Music (for example), just look at or tap the widget. If widgets are something you’d like to start using on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to add them, manage them, or remove them.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget iOS 16, These Are the iPhone Hidden Features You Can Try Now

Apple's iOS 16, which was previewed at WWDC 2022, is currently in developer beta. You can download the iPhone update now, but you probably shouldn't yet in most cases. If you're excited to get your hands on all the new iPhone features in iOS 16, there may be an alternative to quench those cravings. Your iPhone has a few hidden features you likely haven't explored, especially if it runs iOS 15 (or its latest iteration iOS 15.5).
CELL PHONES
The Verge

WhatsApp now lets you transfer your chat history from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp is adding the ability to transfer your conversation history from Android to iPhone after previously only allowing users to transfer chats the other way (from iPhone to Android). The functionality was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. Early signs of the feature, which is rolling out in beta for now, were previously spotted by WABetaInfo.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Wi-Fi Extenders in 2022: Tested and Compared

It doesn't matter what internet speeds you're paying for at home -- you're going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. Too often, a single router won't quite cut it on its own, leading to dead zones where you can't connect.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Google Maps' latest Android widget will show local traffic conditions from your home screen

Google is about to release a new Android widget for its popular Google Maps app. The widget will show traffic information for the local area near you. This way you'll know when leaving home, school, work, and other local areas how heavy the traffic is when you begin your journey. In case you are not familiar with a widget, it is the important information from an app that can be placed on your phone's home screen for quick access.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to add Safari to your iPhone and iPad home screen

It just involves a little bit of tapping and holding. With the growing number of browsers now available, it’s likely that you are not using the default browser provided on your phone or tablet. iOS users, for example, may be more enamored with Brave instead of Safari. But if you decided to disable Safari on your iOS device, how do you bring it back later if you change your mind, and put it on the home screen?
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google releases yet another Android 13 beta to fix underlying issues

That makes three new beta releases in June alone. Google launched Android 13 beta 3.2 today. This new update fixes some bugs of the prior two beta releases this month. One of the bugs was a problem with the back gesture not working correctly, so this is nice to see.
SOFTWARE
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy