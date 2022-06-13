ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverleaf, TX

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

CLOVERLEAF, Texas — (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family's home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy's bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff's office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn't yet known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner arrested in Ohio on OVI charge

“Anchorman” actor David Koechner was arrested in southern Ohio earlier this month on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, authorities said. Koechner, 59, told authorities he was driving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia, when he was pulled over by state troopers at 1:47 a.m. EDT on June 4, WJW-TV reported.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cloverleaf, TX
WGAU

Summer rainy season sets up across Four Corners region

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Some Arizona residents were battered by flooding last year when the summer rainy season known simply as the monsoon unleashed on mountains that have been scorched by flames — a concern again this year for residents in the throes of a particularly ferocious wildfire season.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WGAU

Report: Smoking bans no longer a threat to casino revenue

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. But a new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers' habits says that may no longer be the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WGAU

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Boy#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff#The Associated Press
WGAU

After Yellowstone, floodwaters near Montana's largest city

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Floodwaters that rushed through Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities earlier this week moved through Montana's largest city on Wednesday, flooding farms and ranches and forcing the shutdown of its water treatment plant. The water in the Yellowstone River hit its highest...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

RED LODGE, Montana — (AP) — Just three months ago, the Yellowstone region like most of the West was dragging through an extended drought with little snow in the mountains and wildfire scars in Red Lodge from a year ago when the area was hit by 105-degree Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) heat and fire.
RED LODGE, MT
WGAU

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Nebraska rushes to build horse tracks despite few fans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — (AP) — Horse races are regularly held in only two spots in Nebraska, and the tracks in Grand Island and Columbus are usually pretty quiet apart from the rumble of thoroughbreds that stomp past the half-empty grandstands. Suddenly, though, communities throughout the state are...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court,...
IOWA STATE
WGAU

Palin, Begich, Gross advance in Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state's only U.S. House seat. Palin and Begich, both Republicans, and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday's...
ALASKA STATE
WGAU

Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Unemployment rate for Georgia hits new all-time low of 3% in May

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate hit a new record low of 3% in May as more people entered the labor force and more workers found jobs. The jobless rate ticked down from 3.1%, the previous all-time low, which was set in March and equaled in April. A year ago, 4.1% of Georgia workers were unemployed.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy