Napa County, CA

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Arson at Napa County Gas Station

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Santa Rosa is behind bars and facing arson charges on suspicion of setting...

Cement Truck Blocks Fountaingrove Intersection Wednesday Morning

An overturned cement truck blocked an intersection in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood for about three hours Wednesday morning. The truck blocked Newgate Court near Fountaingrove parkway as firefighters worked to prevent leaking oil from getting into the storm drain by using a mixture of dirt and kitty litter. The cement did not leak. The truck itself was pulled upright by a tractor. The truck driver was checked for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. Santa Rosa police are investigating the crash and trying to determine if speed was a factor. The driver isn’t suspected of DUI.
SANTA ROSA, CA
82-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Injured in Napa County Motorcycle Crash

An 82-year-old Santa Rosa motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash in Napa County. On Monday morning, Robert Craig was riding his Yamaha westbound on Highway 128 when a van made a left onto the highway from Tubbs Lane into the path of Craig. Craig tried to avoid the crash but collided with the right front of the van. CHP also said that another vehicle was blocking the van driver’s ability to see the motorcycle. Craig was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after the crash but is expected to survive his injuries. Neither driver is suspected of intoxication or distracted driving.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Photos: 140 pounds of meth seized by Santa Rosa DEA

(KRON) — Law enforcement officers have seized more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine destined for the Santa Rosa area, the San Francisco Field Division of the DEA announced in a press release Thursday. The seizure was made at the conclusion of a 16-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly distributing large amounts […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
26-Year-Old Man Identified as Fatality in Healdsburg House Fire

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire in Healdsburg last week as 26-year-old Chase McCann. He was one of six people who lived in the house that caught fire last Thursday morning. Firefighters discovered his body in a bedroom. The five other residents were able to make it outside safely. Three cats and four birds also died in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Napa County, CA
Angwin, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Angwin, CA
Female pedestrian dead after a DUI crash in San Rafael; driver arrested (San Rafael, CA)

Female pedestrian dead after a DUI crash in San Rafael; driver arrested (San Rafael, CA)Nationwide Report. A female pedestrian lost her life after a DUI crash Tuesday night in San Rafael while authorities detained the motorist for driving under the influence. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 9:00 p.m. on Rubicon Court [...]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Tree Planting Scheduled in Santa Rosa Park for Shooting Victim

Friends and loved ones of a shooting victim will be planting a tree for him at the Santa Rosa park where he was fatally shot. On April 2nd, 19-year-old Connor Bundock was with his friends at Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park when they were approached by two unknown individuals who made “gang challenges.” The suspects got into an argument with Bundock and fatally shot him before fleeing. No arrests have been made nor any suspects identified. This Saturday at noon, the Press Democrat reports that Bundock’s friends will plant a Chinese pistache tree at the park near the southern baseball field to remember him. Bundock was supposed to graduate from John Muir Charter Schools’ Youth Connections Santa Rosa this month and was going to travel before attending a trade school or enlisting in the military.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Reckless firearm use leads to discovery of nearly 3 pounds of meth in hotel room: Report

A report of shots fired in Sonoma County has reportedly led to the arrests of four people on various charges, including weapon and narcotics charges. Deputies responded to the area of Mecham and Pepper Roads in Petaluma on the just before 5 PM Monday, May 30, after receiving a report of gunshots being fired from a car. Less than an hour later, a Rohnert Park police officer reportedly found the car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa and detained all five occupants.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Suspect in Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect who was wanted in connection with a shooting at a large sideshow on the night of Cinco De Mayo is now behind bars. Twenty-two-year-old Tiari Thompson was arrested Tuesday afternoon, a day after Santa Rosa police put out a warrant for his arrest. Thompson turned himself in. He’s accused of shooting another 22-year-old man twice during an illegal sideshow in the Roseland area. Up to 750 people were there that night, watching 200 cars do donuts near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. Investigators say there was an argument before the shooting.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Surveillance video shows man cutting down American, Pride flags in East Bay

RODEO, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was seen on video cutting down a Pride flag and an American flag. Chris Miller, the superintendent of John Swett Unified School District, told KTVU on Monday that he found the flags on the ground when he arrived to work on Park Avenue in Rodeo.
RODEO, CA
Public Safety
‘Destroying Lake Pillsbury Is An Expensive Gamble With Our Water Supply’—An Urgent Message from the Lake County Board of Supervisors

The following is a statement penned by Lake County Board of Supervisor Chairman Eddie Crandell:. The current narrative that dam removal in Lake County is the only viable solution is being pushed forward without proper scrutiny. No real weight is being given to the true potential financial costs and the very real threat to our regional water security. This narrative effectively ignores that the Eel River water diverted from Lake Pillsbury ultimately flows into the Russian River, where it is then routed into pipelines supplying it throughout Sonoma County and Marin County, into the taps of cities like Sonoma, Petaluma, and Novato.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Robbery Suspect Arrested After Foot Pursuit

Originally published as a Santa Rosa Police Department Nixle post:. “On 06/06/22, at approximately 2254 hours, SRPD officers responded to the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Av on a report of a firearm brandishing that just occurred. It was reported the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim’s face and stated he was going to “smoke him.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
Search warrant yields numerous homemade explosives

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (BCN) — An American Canyon man who was arrested for and admitted to setting off fireworks from a drone appears to be in more trouble after investigators allege they found more explosive materials and methamphetamine after searching his home. George Wise, 55, has admitted to making homemade explosives, police said, including the […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
Video: Firefighters Battle House Fire in Oakley Monday

At 6:40 pm on Monday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house fire in the 3800 block of Creekside Way in the City of Oakley. Engine 53 arrived on scene to smoke and flames showing and Engine 95 arrived shortly behind. The fire...
OAKLEY, CA
Man arrested on suspicion of setting gas station on fire

ANGWIN, Calif. (BCN)– Authorities in Napa County have arrested a man suspected of setting a gas station on fire in Angwin on Wednesday. Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, and St. Helena Fire crews all responded to a call regarding a commercial fire in the 100 block of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin at approximately 4:38 […]

