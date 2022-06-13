ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spring Awakening’ Cast Reunites at Tony Awards — Fans React (VIDEO)

By Kelli Boyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening reunited at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12. Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, and more took the stage to sing “Touch Me,” which anyone who knows the show knows is the ultimate Astin solo moment. Wearing all...

Tisha Campbell on Reuniting With the ‘Martin’ Cast After 25 Years: ‘It Was Magical’ (VIDEO)

Wassup, wassup, wassup! It’s been almost 30 years since the sitcom Martin debuted on Fox in August 1992, and 25 years since it said farewell in the May 1997 series finale. Martin: The Reunion, a revealing 90-minute special on BET+, reunites the original cast — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II — on the series’ living room set to laugh and reminisce.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Meet Law and Order's Newest Recruit For Season 22

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. There's a new detective on the force. Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of Law & Order season 22, NBC announced June 13. He will play a detective on the upcoming season, helping to fill the role of Anthony Anderson, who left the show after completing his yearlong contract with the revival series.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Diana Ross Radiates in Bright Orange Coat & Floral Dress at Cambridge Club Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. Diana Ross looked typically splendid in warm colors at the Cambridge Club Festival of 2022 on Sunday in Cambridge, UK. Her orange gown exuded the summer temperatures as she chose a floral dress with bright citrus patterns. The gown featured a soft cowl neck, with layers that draped across the rest of the dress. There were orange leaves emblazoned across with pastel flowers dipping in and out of the dress. She wore a dramatic long orange bolero over her dress, which draped to the floor. At the end of the sleeves were rich feathers that...
BEAUTY & FASHION

