Australia vs Peru live stream and how to watch the 2022 World Cup playoff for free online and on TV, team news

Australia take on Peru today in a winner-takes-all intercontinental playoff for 2022 World Cup qualification, a one-off match that will decide everything. Los Incas are forward-thinking and so much more than the sum of their parts, but the Socceroos have the physicality and set-piece nouse to upset the odds. The stakes are sky high, so make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Peru live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Ajdin Hrustic and Aaron Mooy start alongside Jackson Irvine in the Socceroos midfield, with Graham Arnold hoping that one of them can transform into Mile Jedinak for the day. The inclusion of Mitchell Duke is the only surprise, the Fagiano Okayama forward having barely featured for the national team of late.

Luis Advincula is back in the lineup for Peru, who have the twin threats of Andre Carrillo and Christian Cueva on either wing and Gianluca Lapadula in the middle. Together, the trio contributed 11 goals in qualifying, and they'll be a handful for Mat Ryan and the Aussie backline.

Kick-off: 7pm BST, Monday 13th June

Free live streams: 10Play (AUS) | BBC iPlayer (UK)

US stream: Fox Sports - Sling TV / FuboTV / Hulu Live

That Peru reached the playoffs at the expense of both Colombia and Chile shows how fiercely competitive South American qualifying was, and one criticism that can't be levelled at Ricardo Gareca's side is a lack of bravery. They're always playing on the front foot, inventive and cheeky on the ball and hard-working off it, and while the goals can come in fits and starts, every single player on the team does their bit. Cueva was their top scorer in qualifying, while talismanic striker Lapadula is always a handful, and he's bang in form too.

Arnold doesn't have the personnel to dictate the game, but it's obvious what this group's strengths are. With their aerial prowess, corners and free-kicks will be pivotal for Australia, who kicked off their qualifying campaign in September 2019 and had to beat the UAE to get to this stage. Hrustic stepped up to the plate in Tom Rogic's absence, but Arnold would have been especially delighted by the interplay between Martin Boyle and Irvine, especially as Peru can look vulnerable from out wide.

Who will join France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D? Kick-off in this pivotal 2022 World Cup playoff is today, Monday 13th June, at 7pm (BST) and 2pm (ET). Read on to find out how to watch an Australia vs Peru free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Australia vs Peru live stream for free

If you're in Australia, 10Play is providing coverage of this crucial World Cup playoff. 10Play is completely free to watch, but be sure to set an alarm because Australia vs Peru is set to kick-off at 4am AEST in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Football fans in the UK can watch an Australia vs Peru live stream for free too, courtesy of BBC iPlayer . It's a 7pm BST kick-off on Monday evening for UK-based viewers.

Away from home?

Watch an Australia vs Peru free live stream from abroad using a VPN.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an Australia vs Peru live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australia vs Peru live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The services will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing won't be aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth will be entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for Australia vs Peru

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the World Cup playoff, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access 10Play.

3. Then head over to 10Play or BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the Australia vs Peru live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Watch an Australia vs Peru live stream in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch an Australia vs Peru live stream on Fox Sports 1, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling , FuboTV and Hulu Live.

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial of its service. It's $69.99 per month thereafter. Sling is cheaper at $35 per month. There's no free trial but you can get $10 off your first month. There are no contracts with either service. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, Sling, FuboTV and Hulu Live are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

