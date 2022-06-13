ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids lets you personalize your hearing preferences

By Lauren Wadowsky
 4 days ago
Improve your hearing with the Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids. You can actually set these assistive hearing aids to fit your hearing preferences. Simply calibrate them yourself using the Sound Match mobile app. It’s convenient and easy to use, letting you avoid waiting rooms and clinic visits. But if you need...

Gadget Flow

Hisense A68H UHD 4K TV Series offers 8.3 million pixels & an LED backlight for sharp images

Experience a crisp, clear picture at home with the Hisense A68H UHD 4K TV Series. Featuring an array of display sizes—43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, 70″, 75″, and 85″—you’ll receive 4 times the resolution of Full HD. Meanwhile, each TV displays 8.3 million pixels and an LED backlight for sharp, colorful pictures. Furthermore, this UHD 47 TV series utilizes Dolby Vision HDR. This technology expands the range between the darkest and brightest colors for true-to-life details. Moreover, you can even use these TVs for gaming thanks to the Game Mode Plus mode. This offers an auto low latency mode and a variable refresh rate. Plus, dive into live sports with the automatic Sports mode, which detects a sports signal and provides an immersive live experience. Finally, these Google TVs include DTS Virtual:X audio technology to up-level sounds over traditional stereos.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Hide & Seek leather wallet includes RFID protection and a hidden coin pouch

Receive card security with the Bellroy Hide and Seek leather wallet. Featuring RFID protection, it reduces the transmitted signal of your cards to limit money or identity theft. Moreover, this leather wallet also has a practical design, enabling you to take it everywhere without the bulk. For example, it includes 4 quick-access card slots, so you can always retrieve your card in a rush. Furthermore, it features a hidden coin pouch and flat bill section for carrying around cash, too. It can also accommodate over 12 cards, so you can have everything you need to hand. Finally, the Bellroy Hide and Seek, which is available in 9 colors, comes in 2 sizes—85 mm or 95 mm tall—to fit any international bill size.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker features a compact, cordless design

Enjoy a bubbly beverage anywhere and everywhere with the SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker. Boasting a cordless design, you can effortlessly make sparkling water at home or on the go without the restrictions of a cord. This is perfect if you’re an avid traveler or simply if you prefer cordless gadgets. Moreover, the SodaStream Fizzi turns plain water into a sparking alternative in just seconds at the touch of a button. So you can enjoy a refreshing drink without wasting plastic water bottles. Meanwhile, it features a 1-liter capacity, making it ideal to generate a day’s worth of water in a single application. Finally, it’s available in a variety of designs to suit your kitchen decor and personal style.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eargo#Android Apps#Crowdfunding#Aids#The Eargo 5
Gadget Flow

rePodder coffee pod recycling tool lets you recycle your aluminum coffee capsules at home

Ensure the sustainability of aluminum coffee capsules in the circular economy with the rePodder coffee pod recycling tool. Offering an alternate method to aluminum coffee capsule recycling, it lets you process them at home—via your existing curbside recycling collection. So you can enjoy your favorite pod coffee guilt-free. It’s fun to crush the capsules, and you get quick access to coffee grounds as well to nourish your garden or compost heap. It’s a much better way to access these grounds than using a knife—which can be dangerous. Then, all you do is simply insert empty, clean, crushed aluminum pods into an aluminum beverage can. This is so it doesn’t fall through the filters at the recycling facility. It’s quick, easy, safe and convenient. Overall, recycling aluminum uses less energy than making new aluminum, and this gives back into the circular economy. Save your coffee pod from the landfill with rePodder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float lets you and friends relax on water

Gather with friends this summer with the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float. Measuring 10′ in circumference and with the ability to hold up to 900 lbs, it’s the must-have beach accessory. Moreover, this party float utilizes military-grade PVC skin to withstand collisions, bumps, and scrapes. It also includes a BVA traction pad to minimize slips when it’s time to dive into the water. Furthermore, enjoy a cold beverage while basking in the sun thanks to the KULA Landing. This feature provides easy access to your drinks. All the while, transporting the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic is easy with the BOTE’s grab handles. This means no more numb fingers while you’re taking it from your car to the beach. Overall, become the perfect host this summer with this flotation accessory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Audio Pro A28 multiroom speaker is compatible with AirPlay 2 and multi-person usage

Feel like movies and songs are playing live in your living room with the Audio Pro A28 multiroom speaker. It provides multi-person usage and is compatible with AirPlay 2 to stream contact from your Apple device to the speaker. Moreover, this multiroom speaker features a 1″ textile dome and 1 4.5″ woofer for cinematic sound indoors. As a result, it’s a great addition to connect to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or a wired connection. Furthermore, the Audio Pro A28 is compatible with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for easy set-up. Available in white or black it has an elegant design that’ll suit any home setup without taking up much room. In fact, it measures 238 mm tall and 150 mm wide. Overall, upgrade to this speaker for room-filling audio.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin GHC 50 marine autopilot instrument helps you to navigate on waters with ease

Plot your paradise with the Garmin GHC 50 marine autopilot instrument. It allows you to control your boat with confidence. The Garmin GHC 50 features a 5″ touch screen interface with a bright display for easy navigation with a simple touch. In fact, the display is sleek and has an edge-to-edge glass design. Moreover, this marine autopilot instrument lets you share settings with your Garmin MFDs and bring your integrated system to life. There are also many ways to connect to your autopilot from the Garmin Marine Network to wireless connectivity. Furthermore, its seamless integration aligns perfectly with your GPSMAP chartplotters to create a stunning look that’s easy to follow. Overall, receive all the information you need for your adventures like GPS speed, heading data, remaining distance left, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones deliver mixes that consistently translate well

Bring your favorite songs to life with the Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones. Similar to near-field monitors, they remove your room from equation to provide high-quality sound. Moreover, these headphones boast a durable, lightweight chassis with machines aluminum and spring steel. In fact, the premium leather earpads promote comfort and luxury for all-day listening. The Audeze MM-500 also delivers next-level performance in pro audio. So whether you’re listening to an album or indulging in gameplay, this music accessory will have a big part to play. Designed in collaboration with award-winning producer Manny Marroquin, these headphones provide an accurate frequency response powered by udeze’s patented innovations for unparalleled audio. Overall, experience clarity and depth like never before with the Neodymium N50 magnet type.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount provides a floating charging experience

Tidy up your workstation while charging your devices with the LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount. Offering a minimal design, you can adjust it at your preferred height for better posture while you work. This allows you to position the screen of your iPhone 12 or later to watch videos and engage in videoconferences. Moreover, this ergonomic wireless charging mount enables you to power up to 3 devices—iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch—at the same time. All the while, you can enjoy a clutter-free workspace without it taking up any desk space. Furthermore, this device ensures that you never have to leave the house without a low battery again. Overall, it’s an elegant workspace must-have without having any dangling cables on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Native Union Leather Case for AirPods Gen 3 is handcrafted and protects your earbuds

Keep your earbuds in excellent condition with the Native Union Leather Case for AirPods Gen 3. Handcrafted with care, each case varies from the other and features sewing on either side. And this AirPods Gen 3 accessory grows more beautiful over time thanks to the leather materials. Moreover, it’s sleek and thin to remain pocket-friendly and suitable to carry around with you. But that doesn’t mean it’s flimsy, as it protects your buds from scratches and dents. Best of all, it provides easy access to the charging port and controls and is compatible with Qi wireless charging. In fact, you can easily see the charging light, adding convenience when it’s time to power your buds. Finally, it’s available in Black or Tan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

MODL Infinity Tool flexible multitool carabiner does anything you need on any adventure

The Infinity Tool is a new kind of flexible multitool that can take on limitless configurations. It’s strong, stretchy, and modular, meaning you can connect multiple together for whatever you need. Able to hold up to 70 pounds of weight, it lets you hang toolboxes, gear, buckets, coolers, and more. It also has cinching functionality so you can use it to tie down your chords, rope, tent—anything. Made of platinum silicone, it won’t scratch your beloved gear. The Infinity Tool is also the start of a new ecosystem—with the release of new studs, the Infinity Tool’s functionality (and personality) will grow exponentially going into the future. This new multitool also fits right onto the MODL Bottle—water’s first multitool—as a way to attach it to anything.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip is 40% faster than the M1 model & has 20 hrs of battery

Get anything done so much faster when you have the Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with M2 chip. In fact, it’s a whopping 40% faster than the 13″ MacBook Pro with M1. Beyond this, it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You’ll love the Thunderbolt connectivity, P3 wide color gamut, and studio-quality mics. Moreover, this new laptop boasts up to 500 nits of brightness, the Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar, and a retina display. Furthermore, the M2 MacBook Pro has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has up to 24 GB of memory, an up to 2 TB SSD, and advanced camera ISP. With an active cooling system, it lets you power through content editing without killing the battery. With a similar design to the previous model, its impressive power increase keeps it working harder. So you can work smarter.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Brewista Smart Scale II measures down as low as 0.1 grams & has a water-resistant coating

Simplify brewing coffee at home with the Brewista Smart Scale II. It features excellent accuracy that can measure down as low as 0.1 grams for incredible precision. Moreover, the Brewista Smart Scale II offers a silicone pad with a water- and temperature-resistant nano coating, making it perfect for overcoming spillages and accidents in the kitchen. This works perfectly with the protective cover that prevents any liquid or crumbs from damaging the scale’s mechanism. Meanwhile, it can hold up to 70 oz. of ingredients. It also includes 6 different modes (5 for espressos and the additional mode for manual). Furthermore, this kitchen accessory features additional helpful functions such as auto tare, auto time, and auto off. Finally, the LCD display provides clear readings in grams or ounces.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor allows you to train indoors

Perfect your golf training without having to leave your home with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor. Available in a variety of packages, it has everything you need from range practice to course gameplay. In fact, it includes up to 25 golf courses, FSX Pro, and Fairgrounds and comes pre-loaded with FSX 2020. Easy to assemble, you can expect unmatched accuracy and reliability in a play-anywhere format. Moreover, this multisport launch monitor captures your performance data with incredible precision. The Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box also features Skill Drill to bring the pitch to you in modes such as passing, corner kick, penalty kick, and many more. Finally, you’ll even get the option of family-friend games like bowling, darts, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Koogeek O1EU Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

Stay connected with multiple platforms when you have the Koogeek O1EU Outlet. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can control it with ease and create a unified ecosystem. In fact, this smart compatibility allows you to control it via voice command. Moreover, use the Koogeek O1EU Outlet to set custom schedules and timers from your device. So you can return home from work with a light on or charge your phone at certain times of the day. Furthermore, this smart outlet includes 3 smart USB charging ports. All of which are compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPad, and other USB-powered devices. It also features 3, Wi-Fi-enabled AC outlets for convenience. Finally, monitor real-time, daily, and monthly electric power consumption via the Koogeek Home app to conserve energy and save money.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Herman Miller–Inspired Hiking Backpack emulates the back shape for a comfortable fit

Carry your laptop and other important items safely with the Herman Miller–Inspired Hiking Backpack. Designed for city commuters, hikers, and campers, it has a robust, waterproof exterior to haul any load. Moreover, its structure resembles the back shape, making it highly comfortable to wear for extended periods. It features a solid exterior structure—similar to the Cosmo chair—to provide protection from accidental bumps if it contains any breakable materials. Furthermore, this hiking backpack boasts lightweight aesthetics, making it practical for hiking. In fact, it includes a lumbar pad and a ventilation system to keep you cool during your travels. Meanwhile, the hip belt provides ample support when you’re on your adventures. Finally, it’s available in cool blue, pristine brown, and light grey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie has a modular ecosystem & expandable functionality

Elevate your day when you wear the Ultra Hoodie weather-adaptable hoodie. Designed with a modular ecosystem, it offers expandable functionality that takes care of all your needs. In fact, the modular system includes the M-system cardholder, M-system pack, and M-system HexHat. Offering thermal regulation, peak performance, and a technical design, it’s ideal for outdoor adventures. Moreover, it boasts convenient zipper pockets, air vents for breathability, a towel loop on the back, and a watch window for your smartwatch. Additionally, the hoodie has a water bottle holder, reflective stripes for safety, 360-degree stretch, an AirPods strap, and earbuds passthrough vents. It has everything you could ever want from a technical performance hoodie. Get a piece of apparel that keeps up with everything you do, no matter the weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

