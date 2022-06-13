Eargo 5 customizable hearing aids lets you personalize your hearing preferences

Ensure the sustainability of aluminum coffee capsules in the circular economy with the rePodder coffee pod recycling tool. Offering an alternate method to aluminum coffee capsule recycling, it lets you process them at home—via your existing curbside recycling collection. So you can enjoy your favorite pod coffee guilt-free. It’s fun to crush the capsules, and you get quick access to coffee grounds as well to nourish your garden or compost heap. It’s a much better way to access these grounds than using a knife—which can be dangerous. Then, all you do is simply insert empty, clean, crushed aluminum pods into an aluminum beverage can. This is so it doesn’t fall through the filters at the recycling facility. It’s quick, easy, safe and convenient. Overall, recycling aluminum uses less energy than making new aluminum, and this gives back into the circular economy. Save your coffee pod from the landfill with rePodder.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO