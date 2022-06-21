See this list of Mecklenburg County cooling centers as temperatures exceed 90 degrees

Mecklenburg County is working to provide relief for residents from the rising summer temperatures.

Heat index values have already reached between 100 or 105 degrees in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties this month, National Weather Service meteorologists said .

The heat index is what the temperature feels like when humidity levels and temperature are combined.

To escape the heat, CATS will provide free transportation for anyone heading to cooling stations, recreation centers, spray grounds and pools listed below.

Shelter and library stations

The Day Services Center of Roof Above, 945 N. College St. , is opened as a cooling station for anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Individuals can access misting stations, fans, water fountains, chairs and face coverings at the center.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on weekends.

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are designated as cooling stations open to the public. The libraries are open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Park and recreational centers

These park and recreation centers will be open to the public seeking shelter during the heat wave:

County spray grounds

The following spray grounds are open from 10-a.m.-8p.m. daily:

Mecklenburg County pools

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cordelia Pool: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mecklenburg County fan initiative

The Department of Social Services is providing fans to people aged 60 and older, and those aged 18-59 who receive disability income.

Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or ID that provides proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address to receive a fan. Fans are limited to one per household.

Call 980-314-7018 to reserve and pick up your fan at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Dr.

