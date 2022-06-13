ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Airport authority, first responders to hold disaster exercise at FSD

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls...

kelofm.com

101.9 KELO-FM

Marion Road is reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Marion Road between 41st and 44th Street is reopened. Marion Road had been closed to install and replace underground utilities as part of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Intersection project. —– Read the entire news release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Childcare Costs Skyrocket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (sfsimplified.com) — New data from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative estimates that the gap in childcare affordability is around $636 million per year statewide. So what does “affordability” mean, according to the feds? Glad you asked, here’s the scoop. By federal definitions, “affordable” childcare costs no more than 7 percent of a household income. In South Dakota, the median household income is $59,896. Seven percent of that median income is $4,192. That’s what the federal government considereds affordable. The average cost of a year of childcare for one child in South Dakota is $10,000. So, we’re starting with a gap of $5,808 a year. When you factor in that 74% of families with children have both parents working, the numbers are astronomical.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Escaped Yankton inmate surrenders in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Cybersecurity Supply Chains?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Since the start of the pandemic, supply chain issues have caused much consternation for Sioux Falls, and the nation’s, businesses. These types of problems extend from the physical world to the digital world as well. Avera McKennan discovered that when one of their vendors, MCG Health based in Seattle. The National Institute of Standards and Technology developed a Best Practices guide for Cyber Supply Chains. In it, they state unequivocally that data breaches are most often the result of human error. They also say “IT security systems won’t secure critical information and intellectual property unless employees throughout the supply chain use secure cybersecurity practices.”.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Fsd#Disaster#First Responders#S D
101.9 KELO-FM

Summertime Scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Coleman posted a scam alert on Facebook today. They recieved a report of someone posing as a contractor for the city offering to do asphalt work for a resident. The City says they haven’t contracted asphalt work with any person or company. With sumemrtime upon us and horrendously damaging storms behind, it’s also prime time for fraudsters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

101.9 KELO-FM’s “Pet Of The Week” is…INDIGO! (June 15th, 2022)

Hi! My name’s Indigo! CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT MY ADOPTION APPLICATION!. I’m a very cuddly and affectionate, 3-year-old kitty whose perfect day consists of getting all the pets and attention you can give me and then lounging in my cat tree watching the world go by out the window until it’s nap time! (Doesn’t that just sound amazing?!)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries are ready to fly!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Canaries invite you to the Bircage this week for family, food and fun! Here’s a snapshot of events this week. They encourage fans to arrive early to get the party started with a wide variety of drinks (including local, domestic, and craft beers) and in-house-made food!
SIOUX FALLS, SD

