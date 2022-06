Dylan Harper is On3’s No. 22 ranked player in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5 Harper is the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper. “I can do a little bit of everything,” Harper told On3. “Get people better, pass the ball, shoot, rebound. My jump shot has become a weapon; people can’t go under screens on me now. I watch a lot of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham, bigger guards who use their dribble to get to the rim.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO