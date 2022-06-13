ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people hospitalized after a motorcycle vs. car collision in Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
On Sunday morning, two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Puyallup.

As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 10:20 a.m. on River Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on River Road from the county into the city. The rider was reportedly driving recklessly and at dangerous speeds.

At the same time, a woman and a teenager in a car were turning left from River Road into the parking lot at a Value Village store in the area. Just then, the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the car at a high speed. The male motorcycle rider was suspected to be impaired at that time.

The rider and a male teen passenger of the car sustained serious injuries. Both were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. Traffic was delayed on eastbound River Road as crews worked at the scene. At approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday, River Road was about to completely reopen to traffic. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 13, 2022

Source: The News Tribune

