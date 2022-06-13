ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend....

WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police find drugs, missing teen girl in North Huntingdon motel; man arrested

An Ohio man was found in a North Huntingdon motel Wednesday with marijuana, a gun and a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to court papers. Robert Easley, 40, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession, corruption of minors and related offenses. He was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
One Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash in Summit Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash on Route 422 westbound near the Mitchell Hill Road exit shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews from Lick Hill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ATV crash injures one person in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in West Mifflin. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lebanon Road near Oriental Gardens Landscape Nursery. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed one ATV on a flatbed and another ATV driving near...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Two people in the hospital following North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in North Versailles on Tuesday night. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Naysmith Road. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 observed a motorcycle being towed away from the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Police searching for wanted man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search for a wanted person in the city of Washington was continuing Thursday evening. Watch video from the scene of the search in the video player above. Police were searching in the 400 block of Hancock Street near the Woodland Apartments complex. City police and the sheriff's department were on scene with K9 units.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Police: 3-month-old baby dies after being left in car for 'several hours'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in Upper St. Clair.Upper St. Clair police and EMS responded Thursday around 5 p.m. after a 3-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road.Allegheny County police said first responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement said the infant was left inside his parents' vehicle for "several hours." It is not clear if any charges have been filed at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mother arrested on warrants after missing 3-year-old found

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield mom was arrested on previous warrants for child endangering charges after her missing child was found Thursday morning by a driver. Julie Gudzinas was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Police say that they plan to add additional charges related to Thursday morning’s incident.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Harmar police accuse man of nearly starving dog to death; felony charges filed

A Harmar man faces felony charges after police accused him of leaving his dog in a crate for weeks and nearly starving it to death. John Anthony Wells, 23, of the 400 block of Nixon Road was charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals along with multiple counts of cruelty and neglect of animals in connection with an investigation that began Feb. 11, according to his arrest papers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was closed early Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened a little after 12:15 a.m. on Route 66 near Northgate Drive. The condition of the person struck has not been...

