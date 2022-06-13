Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
Injuries are being reported at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near Taylorstown, Washington County. Both lanes were closed at mile marker 12.9 due to this crash. State police tweeted that traffic was backed up to Exit 15 Chestnut Street. The highway has since reopened.
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — The death of an infant who had been left inside a vehicle for hours is under investigation in Upper St. Clair, authorities said Thursday night. Watch the report from Upper St. Clair in the video player above. Allegheny County police said Upper St. Clair...
An Ohio man was found in a North Huntingdon motel Wednesday with marijuana, a gun and a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to court papers. Robert Easley, 40, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession, corruption of minors and related offenses. He was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash in Summit Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash on Route 422 westbound near the Mitchell Hill Road exit shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews from Lick Hill...
BADEN, Pa. — A Baden woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said she left her Siberian husky outside in 90-degree heat with no water for more than two hours. Watch the report from Beaver County: Click the video player above. When police arrived at the home of...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A 3-month-old boy died Thursday when he was left alone in a vehicle in a suburban Pittsburgh city, authorities said. Officers from the Allegheny County Police Department were called to a site in Upper St. Clair, located about 10 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, at about 5 p.m. EDT, WPXI-TV reported.
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in West Mifflin. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Lebanon Road near Oriental Gardens Landscape Nursery. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed one ATV on a flatbed and another ATV driving near...
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in North Versailles on Tuesday night. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Naysmith Road. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 observed a motorcycle being towed away from the...
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search for a wanted person in the city of Washington was continuing Thursday evening. Watch video from the scene of the search in the video player above. Police were searching in the 400 block of Hancock Street near the Woodland Apartments complex. City police and the sheriff's department were on scene with K9 units.
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A crash in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Route 356 and La Belle Vue Road. There was no initial word on the extent of the injuries to the person...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after 8,000 golf balls were stolen from a golf course in Somerset County. Police said the theft happened at Oakbrook Golf Course in Jenner Township. The owner told police that the golf course has had 8,000 balls stolen from their...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in Upper St. Clair.Upper St. Clair police and EMS responded Thursday around 5 p.m. after a 3-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road.Allegheny County police said first responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement said the infant was left inside his parents' vehicle for "several hours." It is not clear if any charges have been filed at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
CREEKSIDE, Pa. — State police said a burglar stole more than $300 worth of popcorn meant for a fundraiser at a Christian school in Indiana County. The incident happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. on June 13 and 7:15 a.m. on June 14 at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy on Hudson Road in Washington Township.
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County police said a man was detained after he was seen running away from a McKees Rocks home that had been set on fire. The incident began a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home along Singer Avenue. First responders were helping a...
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield mom was arrested on previous warrants for child endangering charges after her missing child was found Thursday morning by a driver. Julie Gudzinas was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Police say that they plan to add additional charges related to Thursday morning’s incident.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify four men accused of burglarizing an apartment in Station Square. The burglary happened around 11:25 a.m. on June 6 in a suite inside the Glasshouse apartment building in Station Square. Police said two high-end watches and...
A Harmar man faces felony charges after police accused him of leaving his dog in a crate for weeks and nearly starving it to death. John Anthony Wells, 23, of the 400 block of Nixon Road was charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals along with multiple counts of cruelty and neglect of animals in connection with an investigation that began Feb. 11, according to his arrest papers.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was closed early Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened a little after 12:15 a.m. on Route 66 near Northgate Drive. The condition of the person struck has not been...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Virginia woman is facing charges after state police say an argument with her boyfriend lead to her stealing his car keys and biting his hand. Stephanie Olsen, 39, and her boyfriend were reportedly driving north on Interstate 99 on June 13 at 11:30 p.m. in Saint Clair Township when […]
