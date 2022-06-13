City: School zone cameras are off for summer, despite flashing lights

Along Tchoupitoulas Street in Uptown New Orleans, not far from the Mississippi River, stands the oldest surviving building in the vicinity and the sole structural vestige of the area’s plantation era. The story of this simple but elegant cottage is a microcosm of the human experience in this subtropical delta, in all its manifestations from the exceptional to the quotidian, from the triumphant to the tragic. The Cottage on Tchoupitoulas recounts the history, geography, architecture, and people of this fascinating site, from prehistoric times to its recent incorporation into Children’s Hospital New Orleans. To visit this historic treasure is to connect materially with a silent witness of centuries of change in what is now Uptown New Orleans.

