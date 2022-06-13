ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City: School zone cameras are off for summer, despite flashing lights

By Marta Jewson
The Lens
The Lens
 4 days ago
School zone speed limits are no longer being enforced on New Orleans streets — but drivers may not know that when passing through some school zones where yellow lights are still flashing, cautioning them to slow down from generally 35 miles per hour to 20. submitted photos and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

