A longtime Smith County public servant will be honored this weekend at a tribute event. Judge Quincy Beavers Jr., who announced in April that he would be resigning, served as the Smith County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace for the last 28 years. Before becoming JP, Beavers worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, 10 of which were with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University, a masters degree from East Texas State University and took more than 400 hours in legislative law update course work at Southwest Texas State University.

