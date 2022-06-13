ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Weather service investigating severe weather reports

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Some severe weather was reported in northwest Minnesota Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Nathan Rick...

740thefan.com

newsdakota.com

Brad’s Bites: A Late Start

All Clear. Two accesses are open for angling on the Red River in and around Grand Forks. They are likely the only spots anglers can get a boat in right now on the flow. DEO Photo by Brad Durick. We finally got in the Red River at Grand Forks on...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Stormy Tuesday morning for northern sections of RRV

Fast moving storms dumped heavy rain and gusty winds over northern portions of the Red River Valley this morning. The National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the system headed northeast at 60 mph. Grand Forks police say the heavy rains flooded numerous streets resulting in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Polk Co. Sheriff warns of scam calls

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam calls from people posing as the sheriff’s office. Scammers spoof the Sheriff’s office number to make it appear as if they are calling from that number. The scammers supposedly demand money,...
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tolna to 6 miles northwest of Logan Center to near Holmes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Niagara, Petersburg and McCanna around 725 AM CDT. Emerado and Arvilla around 730 AM CDT. Bartlett, Grand Forks AFB and Lakota around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mekinock, Fordville, Honeyford, Brocket, Johnstown and Conway. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall; Pennington; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mapes to near Kempton to near Portland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Larimore around 735 AM CDT. Arvilla and Holmes around 740 AM CDT. Thompson, Whitman and Mekinock around 745 AM CDT. Merrifield, Grand Forks and Bygland around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lankin, East Grand Forks and Mallory. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 127 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 16, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Elena Marie Gladue, 37, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Juan Jamie Vielma Martinez, 28, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Todd Leslie Goodwin, 52, no address provided, for Possession of a Pistol/Assault Weapon after a Previous Felony Conviction.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
trfradio.com

One Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Crookston area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Lyn Rosga, (54) was injured when allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy 2, and County Road 17 in East Grand Forks, colliding with the rear passenger tire of the International Box Truck.
POLK COUNTY, MN
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS to build grain storage facility in northwest Minnesota

CHS to build grain storage facility in northwest Minnesota. The nation’s largest ag cooperative says it will begin construction this summer on a state-of-the-art grain facility in northwest Minnesota. CHS plans to build a 1.25 million bushel shuttle elevator in Erskine, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

Five People Claim Seats on Grand Forks School Board in Crowded Field

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A current Grand Forks School Board member running for re-election just makes the cut. Bill Palmiscno came in 5th in a 23 person race. Dave Berger, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson and Josh Anderson also won seats. Incumbent Jackie Hassett lost. Doug Carpenter, Chris Douthit...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an intense wait Tuesday night, Dr. Tim Mahoney was ultimately re-elected Fargo’s mayor. Dr. Mahoney was up against 6 other candidates. All candidates for the Fargo Mayoral race were Arlette Preston, who secured 20.76% of the vote, Shannon Roers Jones, taking in 15.68% of the vote and Hukun Dabar at 10.88% of the vote. Other mayoral candidates were Michael Borgie, Sheri Fercho and Dustin Elliott.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A wanted man was arrested in Horace on the evening of Tuesday, June 14. A Cass Clay Alert was sent out just after 6:30 p.m., saying the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had increased law enforcement in the area due to an investigation. Around...
HORACE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
740thefan.com

Sen. Hoeven beats political newcomer in GOP primary

BISMARCK, N.D. – U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota’s Republican primary Tuesday, coasting past an unknown and poorly funded political challenger ahead of a November matchup when he’s again likely to be a heavy favorite. Hoeven defeated Riley Kuntz. The oil field worker had said...
BISMARCK, ND

