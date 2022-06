Allegations of fraud, waste and abuse by city employees declined during 2020 and 2021 as a large number of employees worked from home. Brian Molloy, chief of the integrity unit at the Office of the City Auditor, told City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee on Wednesday that his division received 275 such complaints about city employees in Fiscal Year 2018. That number climbed to 333 in FY 2019, but fell substantially after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city. He said his office received 282 ethics complaints during FY 2020 and just 242 in FY 2021.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO