Drums Along the Hudson

If you happen to be walking by Coney Island and sea merfolk a-pier, make sure to not clam up, they’re probably from Coney Island’s 40th annual Mermaid Parade. For many, the summer season doesn't begin until parade goers march down Surf avenue adorned in seaweed and shells. Adam Rinn, the artistic director of Coney Island USA and the fin-tastic parade, is a longtime participant, “What used to be a folkey, honky tonk parade has really grown into the nation's largest art parade. I remember stumbling across this as a teenger or something, and saying what is this, this is the most insane thing I've ever seen! It's these pirates, and mermaids and Neptunes marching down the street marching up on the boardwalk. When is this gonna happen again? It was sort of like the fisherman literally got the hook in me.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO