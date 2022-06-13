ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Drums Along the Hudson

By Madison Colombo
wfuv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrums Along the Hudson is a Native American festival and multicultural event that celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month. First held in 2002 and sponsored by Lotus Music and Dance, the event has grown to include 8,000 participants and a multitude of activities. The festival aims to strengthen the local...

Coney Island Mermaid Parade

If you happen to be walking by Coney Island and sea merfolk a-pier, make sure to not clam up, they’re probably from Coney Island’s 40th annual Mermaid Parade. For many, the summer season doesn't begin until parade goers march down Surf avenue adorned in seaweed and shells. Adam Rinn, the artistic director of Coney Island USA and the fin-tastic parade, is a longtime participant, “What used to be a folkey, honky tonk parade has really grown into the nation's largest art parade. I remember stumbling across this as a teenger or something, and saying what is this, this is the most insane thing I've ever seen! It's these pirates, and mermaids and Neptunes marching down the street marching up on the boardwalk. When is this gonna happen again? It was sort of like the fisherman literally got the hook in me.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cassius

Tyler Perry Makes $500,000 Donation At Apollo Theater’s Annual Spring Benefit

“My studio [in Georgia] was once a former Confederate-owned army base where there were 3.9 million Negroes and slaves at the time... [Now] that land is owned by one Negro and I know the importance of what it means to honor that and honor the history of what it has been, and what it has been and to redirect it and rechange it." - Tyler Perry accepting the Apollo Theater Image Award at its 2022 Spring Benefit gala
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The WFUV What's What Podcast - Thu., June 16, 2022

The WFUV “What's What” podcast explores current events, culture news and hot topic issues surrounding the New York metropolitan area, and stretches out for a wider view — including features, interviews and music news exclusively from FUV. New episodes air every weekday at 3pm. You can subscribe where you usually get your podcasts: Apple, Spotify, TuneIn, Amazon, Google or Stitcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
[WATCH] Check Out This Vintage Film Showing a Busy 42nd Street in the 1970s

Fantastic shots of New York 1970s, we can clearly see what is happening in broad daylight,. ✔restoration:(stabilisation,deinterlacing,denoise,cleand,deblur) Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Five Points Festival Returns to Brooklyn June 25th!

Five Points Festival Poster with artwork by Creon (@chknhead) Holy Collectible Designer Toys, Five Points Festival is finally back after a two year, pandemic-induced hiatus, and we are soooo excited for a huge comeback celebration! Woo! Sponsored by Clutter Magazine, Five Points is the premier event for finding the coolest designer art toys and other collectibles, plus action figures, comics, street art, jewelry and assorted unique ephemera. Get your tickets now for the weekend of June 25th and 26th!
BROOKLYN, NY
Sanders launches carnival in the Rockaways

State Sen. James Sanders, Jr., representative for the 10th District in Queens, brought the party to the people over the weekend with the official preview/launch of the Queens Carnival. A large crowd, representing many cultures, gathered on Saturday to celebrate and participate in the carnival, formerly called the Rockaway Caribbean...
QUEENS, NY
‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘Jurassic Park’ among Brooklyn Bridge Park’s free summer movies

There’s no perhaps better view of the city than at Brooklyn Bridge Park. And now you can enjoy it augmented with a movie screen with the return of “Movies with a View.”. Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy has announced the lineup of its free series that runs on Thursday evenings in July and August. The theme is “Away We Go,” with eight movies mostly set in exotic and eye-appealing locales.
BROOKLYN, NY
East Harlem boxing gym teaches women to claim their space

NEW YORK - Brooklyn resident Alex Romero decided to take boxing classes for very personal reasons. "I've come to a point in my life that I want to see other things that have within myself that I don't know about or am hesitant about," Romero said. "I wanted to challenge myself."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One of New York’s Oldest Taiwanese Restaurants Remains One of Its Best

In the last few years, restaurants like Win Son, 886, Ho Foods, and Wenwen have popularized Taiwanese food in the city. These establishments introduced a wider audience to dishes like popcorn chicken, beef noodle soup, and fly’s heads — the facetiously named stir fry of ground pork, flowering garlic chives, chiles, and fermented black beans. But lurking behind these modern spots is an old guard of Taiwanese restaurants, many in Elmhurst and Flushing, that offer a broader menu of national specialties, including lesser known dishes that telegraph the island’s rich and complex culinary history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Classic Martha's Vineyard Beach House Is Surprisingly Hip Inside

A summer house is a paradox of sorts, combining the freedom and novelty of being on vacation with the familiarity of home. For one New York City–based family with a house on Martha’s Vineyard, it’s also a place where time slows down, allowing small moments to resonate. “We’re apartment dwellers for much of the year, so we wind up experiencing a lot of important life events here,” says the owner. “It plays a central role for us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Five Italian Restaurants in Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The 8 Best Trampoline Parks In and Around NYC!

Trampoline parks are a fun way for kids (or all the family) to jump around and burn some calories! Whether you are looking to stay out of the hot summer weather or want to move around but it’s cold outside in winter time, these parks give you the opportunity to exercise in a different and exciting way. Check out the best trampoline parks in NYC where you will find not only trampolines but foam and battle pits, obstacle courses, rock climbing and much more!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What Is an Egg Cream?

This iconic New York beverage contains no eggs . . . and no cream. Have you ever had an egg cream? A mix of sweet chocolate syrup, creamy milk, and bubbly seltzer, this rich yet refreshing drink is steeped in history and mystery. An iconic New York City beverage, egg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

