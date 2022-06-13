ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

Sage Faulkner: Thankful Amidst The Smoke

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayler and Keelin Faulkner saddle bronc riding during a practice. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Lee – Sage’s old cowdog and appreciator of pats. Photo by Sage Faulkner. Like most of us in Rio Arriba County, we got a call Saturday saying if we were on 111 north of La Madera, evacuate....

Pride Rocks!

A Los Alamos Pride Rock from 2019. Photo by Laura Canuelas Torres. Editor’s note: This commentary was first published by the Los Alamos Reporter June 10, 2021. Laura has since moved away from Los Alamos but told the Reporter that still keeps her 2019 Los Alamos Pride rock on her desk.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Rotarian Promotes July 4 Pancakes On The Plaza Event In Santa Fe To Local Club

Carolyn Moore, President-elect of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, attended the Rotary Club of Los Alamos luncheon on June 14 to promote the Santa Fe Club’s Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza. In 45 years of hosting the event, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe has raised over $100,000 each year to support children and families in Northern New Mexico. ‘For the next four years,” Moore explained, ‘we are partnering with the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks to work on special projects.” Please join the festivities on the 4th of July on the Plaza for Santa Fe’s best summer party featuring pancakes, entertainment, a car show and vendors. Pancake Breakfast tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of event, or 4 tickets for $30. Pancakes served from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit www.PancakesOnThePlaza.com for more information. Photo by Linda Hull.
SANTA FE, NM
PEEC Offers Live-Streamed Talk On The Western Bumble Bee Thursday

Bee there, or bee square! Make sure to tune into this fascinating talk about the Western Bumble bee. Photo Courtesy PEEC. Join The Pajarito Environmental Education Center this Thursday at 7 p.m. for a live-streamed talk about the interconnectedness of pollinators to our daily lives with a special focus on bumble bees from Dr. Will Janousek, biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. During this talk, Dr. Janousek will review the unique life history of bumble bees and the history of bumble bee conservation over the last 60 years. He will also discuss human impact on the environment and the role this has played in the decline of the Western Bumble Bee. For more information about this specific talk visit, https://peecnature.org/events/details/?id=41501, and for more information about other PEEC programs, visit peecnature.org/events, email christa@peecnature.org, or call (505) 662-0460.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend for much of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are very mild across all of the state Friday morning, but highs will stay a few degrees cooler due to rain and clouds. A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties this morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Safety Town Celebrates 102 Graduates

Safety Town graduates wear their graduation caps and ‘stop lights’ during Friday’s celebration at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. A large gathering at Barranca Mesa Elementary School Friday to celebration the graduation of more than 100 young participants in 2022 Safety Town. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
nmsu.edu

Learn all about New Mexico onions at this year’s onion field day

At New Mexico State University, researchers with the onion breeding program explore ways of developing the best onions, which are the basis of most recipes. On June 29, the public will have a chance to learn more about that research during this year’s onion field day at the Fabián García Science Center, (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)
LAS CRUCES, NM
knau.org

Ancient remains of 26 Indigenous people to be returned to Arizona and New Mexico tribes

The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture plans to return the ancient remains of more than two dozen Indigenous people to local tribes. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the bone fragments were unearthed in downtown Santa Fe underneath the Palace of the Governors. The remains are those of adults, teens, young children and infants. They were found during excavations conducted between 1962 and 1975.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Contreras Fire: New fire scorches thousands of acres in southern Arizona

SELLS, Ariz. - Fire crews are battling a new wildfire in southern Arizona that has already scorched thousands of acres. The Contreras Fire is burning in a remote area of the Tohono O'odham nation southwest of Tucson and sparked on June 11. It lies on a ridge of the Baboquivari...
kdll.org

How New Mexico is learning to live with the megadrought

The American West hasn’t seen a drought like the one its experiencing now in more than 1,200 years. In New Mexico, it’s fueled early, recording-breaking wildfires. “When I first became State Engineer in 2003, we used to around 4 million acre feet of water a year,” John D’Antonio, New Mexico’s former top water official, says.
POLITICS
lascruces.com

Southern New Mexico Pride

Southern New Mexico and the Borderlands are, by their very nature, extremely diverse when it comes to community and the people who create it. Embracing the LGBTQ community, and making it part of that diverse landscape, are a source of pride in Las Cruces, where Southern New Mexico Pride has been held every year since 1990.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares video of woman getting charged by moose near Ouray

IRONTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman captured the moment a cow moose charged at her multiple times. Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing that video to remind people how dangerous moose can be. According to CPW, the attack happened last weekend near Ironton Park along the Million Dollar Highway, between Silverton and Ouray. CPW The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares video of woman getting charged by moose near Ouray appeared first on KRDO.
OURAY, CO
Los Alamos Fire Department Receives Thank You Banner, Cards From Local Community

Los Alamos Fire Chief Troy Hughes visits with Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce Director Ryn Herrmann in his office. Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber delivered a Thank You banner to Chief Hughes. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Also delivered were thank you cards and posters from local businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Community Foundation Awards $37,900 To Nonprofits

Eleven local nonprofit organizations are the recipients of over $37,900 in discretionary and donor designated grants from the Los Alamos Community Foundation this year. Committees comprised of LACF board members and community members selected the following organizations through a competitive proposal process:. Discretionary grants to improve financial health:. Accepting a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

