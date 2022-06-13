Sage Faulkner: Thankful Amidst The Smoke

Bee there, or bee square! Make sure to tune into this fascinating talk about the Western Bumble bee. Photo Courtesy PEEC. Join The Pajarito Environmental Education Center this Thursday at 7 p.m. for a live-streamed talk about the interconnectedness of pollinators to our daily lives with a special focus on bumble bees from Dr. Will Janousek, biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. During this talk, Dr. Janousek will review the unique life history of bumble bees and the history of bumble bee conservation over the last 60 years. He will also discuss human impact on the environment and the role this has played in the decline of the Western Bumble Bee. For more information about this specific talk visit, https://peecnature.org/events/details/?id=41501, and for more information about other PEEC programs, visit peecnature.org/events, email christa@peecnature.org, or call (505) 662-0460.

