FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan is well into the middle of road construction season, safety continues to be a priority in work zones. Drivers are experiencing hundreds of orange barrels, odd lane changes, and construction workers that will need extra room on the shoulder of the road. When driving through construction zone after construction zone, younger drivers are more likely to feel nervous and get into more trouble.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO