Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Band Mammoth Piano Lives for the Next Performance

By Olivia Poolos
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMammoth Piano exists in the gray space between a few styles of music. Its website says “alternative blues, rock, funk, punk and pop.” Yet lead singer and bassist Nanyamka Ewing has an affinity for one genre in particular. “I’m a rocker through and through,” she says. “There’s...

www.riverfronttimes.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Almonds Thrives by Being Nuts About Its Customers

Tony Almond can't help but chuckle while recalling a conversation he had with his son one night after dinner service at his longtime Clayton restaurant, Almonds (8127 Maryland Avenue, Clayton; 314-725-1019). The younger Almond was decompressing after a busy night and was particularly vexed about a customer who came in insisting that he be seated, even though he had no reservation and the dining room was packed. To his son, the behavior seemed entitled, but in Almond's mind, it was a sign he was doing something right.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Improv Shop Buys Gaslight on the Hill

The Improv Shop has purchased the Gaslight Studio and Lounge building (4916 Shaw Ave) on the Hill, home to Rock Star Tacos and the Gaslight recording studio. Improv Shop founder Kevin McKernan plans on keeping both recording studio and tacos around. This purchase comes as business for the Improv Shop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Black Sheep Is a Standout St. Louis Date-Night Restaurant

For 15 years, Mary and Zach Rice have dreamed of opening a restaurant together. It was the spark that animated their relationship, informed their careers in the hospitality industry and helped them cultivate a vision of what they wanted their lives as wife and husband to be. That spark is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The New Bar at St. Louis' Bulrush Explores Ozark Cocktail History

When Rob Connoley first opened Bulrush (3307 Washington Avenue, 314-449-1208) three years ago, he had no idea the direction it would take. Originally focused on foraged and hyper-local cuisine that celebrated the Ozark region's bounty, the Grand Center eatery quickly took on a more important feel as he heard from people whose culinary traditions he was exploring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 16 to 22

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre brings a packed week with Chicago on Saturday, June 18 and Dead & Company on Tuesday, June 21. Look out for Juneteenth-adjacent shows going down all weekend long with Femi Kuti leading the pack at the Sheldon on Friday, June 17. Whatever your flavor, St. Louis has you covered, but you should maybe consider bringing a covering of your own — for your face that is. Venues are starting to bring back COVID-19 precautions, so have your mask and/or proof of vaccination at the ready, and be sure to check online to see what will be required before going out for the night. Of course, this can be circumvented by sticking to outdoor shows, but this nasty heatwave we're in will make that hard. Regardless, we've built a calendar that should cater to just about any taste in the river city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pastor Fights St. Louis City to Feed Homeless

A federal case involving two men who were cited for feeding homeless people has returned to court. On Thursday morning, three federal judges from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals listened to oral arguments in the case of Redlich v. City of St. Louis. A decision is expected in the ensuing months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Stray Rescue St. Louis Needs Help as Extreme Heat Leads to Overflow

The heat in St. Louis isn’t just brutal for humans, but for our furry friends, too. Due to the number of pets needing help during the heatwave, Stray Rescue St. Louis (2320 Pine Street, Strayrescue.org) has reached max capacity at its facility. The rescue told KMOV that the shelter sees a spike in dogs when extreme heat hits the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Mary J Blige’s new tour to stop in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blidge will make a stop in St. Louis for her new tour beginning in September. The Good Morning Gorgeous tour stops in St. Louis on Wednesday, October 12, where she and Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai, as well as platinum-selling star Queen Naija, will perform at the Enterprise Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
St. Louis American

St. Louis set to celebrate Juneteenth festivities

Juneteenth, which is recognized annually on June 19, celebrates the historic abolishment of the last vestiges of slavery more than 150 years ago. While a part of the Black community for decades, the historic day became a federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed an executive order. On...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Taqueria Morita Is Now Open in St. Louis' Cortex District

As a kid growing up in Southern California, chef Aaron Martinez fondly remembers the road trips he and his family would regularly take across the border and down Mexico's Baja coast. Filled with visits to lobster shacks, taco stands and a variety of low-key eateries that celebrated the area's bounty, the experiences helped ignite his passion for food and provided the perfect inspiration for Taqueria Morita (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239), a new concept he is bringing to life with restaurateurs Michael and Tara Gallina.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Eating through the STL Top 100 Restaurants – Date Night Edition!

If you read my blog post last month, then hopefully, you’re already working through the family-friendly version of the STL Top 100 Restaurants by Ian Froeb. With summer comes a lot of family time but it’s important to take a break to spend some date nights with your partner when you get the opportunity. While you’re checking restaurants off the Top 100, here are my picks for great date night options from the 2022 list:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

