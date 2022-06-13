St. Louis Band Mammoth Piano Lives for the Next Performance

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre brings a packed week with Chicago on Saturday, June 18 and Dead & Company on Tuesday, June 21. Look out for Juneteenth-adjacent shows going down all weekend long with Femi Kuti leading the pack at the Sheldon on Friday, June 17. Whatever your flavor, St. Louis has you covered, but you should maybe consider bringing a covering of your own — for your face that is. Venues are starting to bring back COVID-19 precautions, so have your mask and/or proof of vaccination at the ready, and be sure to check online to see what will be required before going out for the night. Of course, this can be circumvented by sticking to outdoor shows, but this nasty heatwave we're in will make that hard. Regardless, we've built a calendar that should cater to just about any taste in the river city.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO