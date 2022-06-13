ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Offseason Outlook Ahead of 2022 Matchup with Georgia

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Georgia and Florida meet every season, and there's always something at stake. This year, Billy Napier is seeking his first win in the series as the new head coach of the Gators.

