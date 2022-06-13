Florida Offseason Outlook Ahead of 2022 Matchup with Georgia

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO