Ole Miss coins Olemaha slogan following Men's College World Series berth

Ole Miss baseball has a funny new pun to go along with their College World Series appearance. The Rebels tweeted this graphic following their victory over in-state rival Southern Miss in the Super Regional to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha. Or, OleMaha, as the Rebels’ athletics account refers to the prominent Nebraskan city.

OleMaha. There are better puns and there are most certainly worse ones. But OleMaha is one of ’em. Have fun, Rebels. Their run to the College World Series is crazy to think about considering they were sweating out the selection show just hoping to make the field. Well, they did and made the selection committee’s choice to include them look pretty darn good in the process.

Ole Miss shut out nationally seeded Southern Miss in their home stadium in Hattiesburg. They won the first two games of the series to seal the deal, taking care of business by scores of 10-0 and 5-0. Absolutely dominant weekend of baseball in Mississippi by the visiting Rebels.

They’ll begin their charge for the championship in OleMaha this coming weekend.

Brett Favre to Ole Miss following Men’s College World Series Berth: Win it for the ‘Sip

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback is mighty impressed with the Rebels’ run. He tweeted this following the completion of their Southern Miss sweep:

Win one for the ‘Sip. The MissisSIPpi, I presume. Farve, who was born in Mississippi, is cheering on his home squad to win the CollegeWorld Series. But he’s rejecting his alma mater in the process. That’s right, Farve is a former Hattiesburg native and Southern Miss student. So pulling for the Rebels meant cheering against his own school. Hmmm, Farve seems to be corrupting his loyalties.

Jokes aside, the Mississippi native is likely just happy to see a school from his home state do some damage in the postseason tournament. The Rebels will be one of the longest shots to take home the trophy in Omaha.