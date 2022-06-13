ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss coins Olemaha slogan following Men's College World Series berth

By Alex Weber about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hP0FZ_0g9DIITU00
Photo by Samuel Lewis/Getty Images

Ole Miss baseball has a funny new pun to go along with their College World Series appearance. The Rebels tweeted this graphic following their victory over in-state rival Southern Miss in the Super Regional to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha. Or, OleMaha, as the Rebels’ athletics account refers to the prominent Nebraskan city.

OleMaha. There are better puns and there are most certainly worse ones. But OleMaha is one of ’em. Have fun, Rebels. Their run to the College World Series is crazy to think about considering they were sweating out the selection show just hoping to make the field. Well, they did and made the selection committee’s choice to include them look pretty darn good in the process.

Ole Miss shut out nationally seeded Southern Miss in their home stadium in Hattiesburg. They won the first two games of the series to seal the deal, taking care of business by scores of 10-0 and 5-0. Absolutely dominant weekend of baseball in Mississippi by the visiting Rebels.

They’ll begin their charge for the championship in OleMaha this coming weekend.

Brett Favre to Ole Miss following Men’s College World Series Berth: Win it for the ‘Sip

Former Packers great and Mississippi native Brett Farve is all aboard the Ole Miss hype train. The Rebels’ baseball team is headed to the College World Series after barely making the NCAA Tournament in the first place. However, they won their regional last weekend and then went to Hattiesburg and shut out Southern Miss in a two-game sweep during the super-regional with a combined score of 15-0.

Impressive stuff from Ole Miss baseball. Now, they’re headed to the College World Series, along with Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame. The winners of Monday’s Stanford/UConn and Auburn/Oregon State games will also join the Rebels and company in Omaha.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback is mighty impressed with the Rebels’ run. He tweeted this following the completion of their Southern Miss sweep:

Win one for the ‘Sip. The MissisSIPpi, I presume. Farve, who was born in Mississippi, is cheering on his home squad to win the CollegeWorld Series. But he’s rejecting his alma mater in the process. That’s right, Farve is a former Hattiesburg native and Southern Miss student. So pulling for the Rebels meant cheering against his own school. Hmmm, Farve seems to be corrupting his loyalties.

Jokes aside, the Mississippi native is likely just happy to see a school from his home state do some damage in the postseason tournament. The Rebels will be one of the longest shots to take home the trophy in Omaha.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - For the second year in a row, a pair of South Mississippians will represent a Mississippi school in Omaha. Pearl River Central graduate Hayden Dunhurst and Ocean Springs graduate Mitch Murrell hit the road with the Rebels on Wednesday as they left for the College World Series. Murell contributed nearly eight innings of work this season, and Dunhurst shined as the starting catcher. He totaled three hits, a run, and an RBI in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
OMAHA, NE
WJTV 12

Ole Miss College World Series gear arrives at Flowood store

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – College World Series apparel for the Ole Miss baseball team has arrived at the College Corner Store in Flowood. “It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people coming out buying our gear. It’s just so fun to see how a team from Mississippi is going up there, and especially two […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg made $20M during baseball regionals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – How much money did the recent baseball tournaments at Pete Taylor Park bring in for the City of Hattiesburg? Tourism leaders believe about $20 million. The NCAA regional baseball tournaments were held over three weekends at Pete Taylor Park on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus. Though Southern Miss didn’t […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WAPT

Jackson Prep pitcher contributes to Rebels' run to Omaha

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Prep product Mason Nichols has carved out a role on the Ole Miss pitching staff. The freshman pitcher and Jackson native threw some key scoreless innings to help Ole Miss remain unbeaten during this postseason and punch their ticket to Omaha. Mason says he couldn't...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon to discuss more classroom time for students and adjusting the school calendars. Hosemann said he has been pushing for more school districts to consider this type of calendar with nine weeks on and three weeks...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Southern Miss#Ole Miss#Coins#College Baseball#Olemaha#Rebels#The Ncaa Tournament
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDAM-TV

Fire leaves man with severe injuries

Lawsuit filed over bills that would send public funds to private schools. The City of Hattiesburg announced plans to finish off the sidewalk network/multi-use pathway near the University of Southern Mississippi’s northwest corner. Saving money on your electric bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Mississippi Power says there are...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo remains found in May belong to Lori Cockrell, coroner says

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The remains found in west Tupelo on May 21 are those of Lori Cockrell, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said on Tuesday, June 14. She said the identity was confirmed through the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of Cockrell’s death has yet to been...
bobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS – Dean Craven Hurt in Pedestrian Crash on MS-15

It was reported that a 2015 GMC Terrain was headed southbound. A 52-year-old man from Soso was walking along the highway and was hit by an oncoming motorist. The victim was hurt and later transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injured party was later identified as Dean Craven...
LAUREL, MS
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Cody Gaines Dies in Rear-End Crash on US-278

It was reported that a pickup truck was traveling behind a dump truck on the highway. The two vehicles crashed, with the pickup hitting the rear of the truck. The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Cody Gaines, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The two occupants of the dump truck were not injured.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Oxford crash claims life of Batesville man

A Batesville man died as the result of a fatal car crash on Highway 6 in Tuesday in Lafayette County. On June 14, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash. A 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville was traveling east...
BATESVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot in the leg after an alleged domestic altercation. According to HPD, the shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13 in the 800 block of Main Street. When officers arrived on the scene, a woman and man were involved in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy