Four-star QB Dante Reno talks 'awesome' visit, commitment timeline

The old cliche, “it’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it,” best describes what tight end Trae Kenion’s role has been at South Carolina. Used primarily as a blocker last season, Kenion etched out a role that’s not always flashy but it’s one that is needed. It’s also a role that now heading into his redshirted junior season will give him an opportunity to expand it in 2022.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO