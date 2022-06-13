Four-star QB Dante Reno talks 'awesome' visit, commitment timeline
No surprise, fresh off this third visit to the school, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee class of 2024 four-star quarterback Dante Reno still likes what he sees from South Carolina.
No surprise, fresh off this third visit to the school, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee class of 2024 four-star quarterback Dante Reno still likes what he sees from South Carolina.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0