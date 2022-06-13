ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tyler Ulis returning to Lexington to host basketball camps

 4 days ago
Photo by Mike Cyrus for Kentucky Sports Radio

It’s been a rough year for Tyler Ulis, but the former Kentucky Basketball star is finally getting back to the game he loves. In February, Ulis was hospitalized after his car was struck head-on by a car going in the wrong direction on an interstate in Michigan. Among the injuries he suffered were a broken ankle and broken bones in his foot and wrists. With the help of his family, Ulis has slowly been recovering, and later this month will host a series of camps in Lexington, Chicago, and Lima, Ohio. He recently spoke to Jerry Tipton about his recovery and the camps, which will take place at Sports Center in Lexington June 29-July 1 and July 18-20.

“They literally had to basically do everything for me,” Ulis said of his family. “Bring me food. Helping me get to the bathroom. Literally the last four months, I haven’t had to lift a finger. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people. My family was like a trauma team.”

Ulis underwent surgery on his ankle and is still using a wheelchair or walker or crutches to get around. He hopes to be back on his feet in time for the first camp in Lexington late this month. While in town, he will continue to work on his degree in communications from UK. He’s not giving up on his basketball dreams, either. Once he’s fully healed from his accident, Ulis intends to get back on the court.

“My end goal is always the NBA,” Ulis wrote Tipton in a text message. “But at this point, I’m focusing on things off the court and taking it day by day. I don’t have a timetable. But I won’t play this season! So, whenever I’m healthy, whenever I can get reps and test my health, I will play!”

Best of luck to Ulis. If you’d like your kid to learn from one of the best to ever wear Kentucky blue, reservations for his camp can be made at SportsCenterLex.com. It’s open to boys and girls ages 5 to 16. The registration fee is $175 and includes a camp t-shirt, a $50 Malibu Jack’s gift card, and lunch.

