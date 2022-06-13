ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State sends out new offers following camp; Lions lose analyst to coordinator job: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y1kK_0g9DHARt00
Penn State football head coach James Franklin on the sidelines during his visit to the game, that he arrived to by helicopter. High School football, the Harrisburg Cougars vs the Gov. Mifflin Mustangs at Gov. Mifflin High School in Shilington Friday night September 17, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 13 include a rundown of new recruiting offers that have gone out plus news about a staff change.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions on Monday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a boatload of recruiting news.

Penn State picked up a new commitment on Sunday when North Penn receiver Yazeed Haynes committed to the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect made his choice known a week after receiving an offer and just hours after an official visit to PSU ended.

“I came back for my visit, of course, and it just felt like home there,” Haynes told BWI. “Everyone was just so family-oriented. I loved the coaches, the players and everything about the school. Even when I was younger, Penn State was always a school I wanted to go to. So, coming up here was just the icing on the cake. I liked everything about it.”

Sunday was a busy day for the Lions. They also sent out new offers following another prospect camp. Those went to 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh, 2025 receiver Michael Thomas III, 2025 defensive lineman Trent Wilson, and 2024 lineman Kevin Heywood.

Finally, for this section, Penn State is down a member of its support staff. Rod Smith left the Lions, where he was an analytics coordinator, on Sunday to accept the offensive coordinator job at Jacksonville State. He was with Penn State for just a few months, but obviously could not turn down a chance to return to an on-field role. James Franklin now has a hire to make.

Headlines of the day

PSU O-line coach Trautwein confident: ‘I know how to run the ball’: Giger, DK Pittsburgh Sports

What is the PSU plan for Abdul Carter to start his Lions career?: Pickel, BWI

Is Chop Robinson Penn State’s Next Great Pass Rusher?: Wogenrich, SI

Yazeed Haynes opens up about PSU official visit & decision: Snyder, BWI

10 Questions with Ja’Juan Seider About Penn State Football’s Running Game… and His Future: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Penn State analyst, Rod Smith, lands offensive coordinator gig: Bauer, BWI

What’s in a name? A look at Penn State football’s coolest and most unique name: Allen, Daily Collegian

Penn State sets the bar high with safety DaKaari Nelson: Snyder, BWI

Saquon Barkley talks Penn State degree with New York media: Linder, PennLive

On300 cornerback Elliot Washington recaps Penn State official visit: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“It surprised me a bit, but they’re down to give me the opportunity to play offense or defense. So, I met with Coach Stubbs, of course. He went over some of my film from camp last week and just talked to me about being a wide receiver and how he can develop me. I met with Coach Terry after that, and it was the same thing. He showed me how good I could be at DB.

“So, they were both kind of trying to convince me to play either position, but they’re also both cool with me playing either-or.”

–New PSU commit Yazeed Haynes on the idea of playing either defensive back or receiver with the Lions.

Comments / 0

Related
State College

Three Penn State Football Players Sign NIL Deals with Local Hotels

Scholar Hotel Group announced on Thursday afternoon that it has entered into a one-year name, image and likeness (NIL) exclusive agreements with Penn State football players Caedan Wallace, D’Von Ellies and Adisa Isaac. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio, according to a press release will act...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

An inside look at Penn State freshman Nick Singleton’s 3-year endorsement deal with West Shore Home

Before Nicholas Singleton started his Penn State career, and even before he rolled through his competition at Governor Mifflin High School and won Gatorade National Player of the Year honors, his dad, Timmy, couldn’t quite wrap his head around the idea of his son being a one-man business enterprise. The freshman is still far from it, but he has made a few Name, Image and Likeness deals early in his Penn State career, and the Singletons are adapting to this new world with new rules and opportunities.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Penn State Wrestling: Best Nittany Lions to never win an NCAA title

Taking a look at some all-time Penn State Wrestling greats who came up just short of winning an NCAA title. Lately at Victory Bell Rings, we’ve churned out Penn State Wrestling articles ranking all 10 Nittany Lion NCAA Championship teams along with creating an all-time Penn State Dream Team. And just last year I ranked the top 10 Nittany Lions of all-time in the modern wrestling era.
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
The Daily Collegian

Family establishes Penn State Altoona scholarship in memory of late son

ALTOONA, Pa. — Timothy and Tammy Peterman, of Altoona, have committed a seven-figure gift to establish the Zachary T. Peterman Class of 2014 Memorial Electro-Mechanical Engineering Student Scholarship Fund at Penn State Altoona. This gift, which will help to ease financial burdens of the college’s electro-mechanical engineering technology (EMET)...
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Bwi#Penn State University
WTAJ

Mustang stolen from dealership in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet. During the night of June 9, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT was stolen from the business, according to police. The Mustang is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharged engine, and other aftermarket parts. State College […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Skateboarder flown to hospital after State College crash

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A skateboarder was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in State College, according to Ferguson Township Police. At 6:17 a.m. police received a report of an accident between a car and a 41-year old State College man on a skateboard. After arriving, police determined that a 2015 Subaru […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State College mayor, state leaders oppose Oz, back Fetterman

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local and state Democratic leaders held a press conference in State College Wednesday to voice their concerns and opposition to Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. State College Mayor Ezra Nanes spoke at the conference and was joined by Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe and state House candidates Robert […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Parking garage closing in State College for repairs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College Parking Department is reminding the community that a parking garage will be closed to the public for a week. The Pugh Street parking garage will be closed from Sunday, June 19, at 10 p.m. until Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. This closure will allow […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State College police search for early morning dairy shop thief

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A late-night break-in at Meyer Dairy in State College has police looking for answers as they try to identify the suspect. The break-in happened at the Meyer Dairy store on S. Atherton Street at around 3:17 a.m. June 15. The suspect pictured was caught on camera after breaking a window […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte Cruise set to drive this weekend

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) -The 33rd annual Bellefonte Cruise is set for this Father’s Day weekend. The event has been a popular father’s day weekend event in historic Bellefonte since 1988. Each year a parade cruises through the streets of Bellefonte. All types of vehicles will be on display from classic, antique, European, to exotic and […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Lakemont Park participates in world record attempt

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Lakemont Park may soon add another world record to its name by taking part in the American Coaster Enthusiast Largest Coaster Ride. At around 2 p.m Thursday, Lakemont Park’s Leap the Dips and Skyliner took a spin along with 21 other parks across the county. The ride is part of World’s Roller […]
WTAJ

Lane closures scheduled for Centre County bridge

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of the upcoming lane closures on North Atherton Street (Route 3014) bridge in Patton Township. The bridge is a westbound, two-lane structure located just west of the Valley Vista exit of Route 322. On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and 22, […]
therecord-online.com

State police post 15-page release on Monday fatal rig crash

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police from the Lamar barracks have posted an updated report on a domino-effect collision of five vehicles Monday evening on Interstate 80 in Greene Township. The report is 15 pages long and police said their investigation is ongoing. The report said the accident occurred...
LAMAR, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy