Penn State sends out new offers following camp; Lions lose analyst to coordinator job: Newsstand

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 13 include a rundown of new recruiting offers that have gone out plus news about a staff change.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions on Monday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a boatload of recruiting news.

Penn State picked up a new commitment on Sunday when North Penn receiver Yazeed Haynes committed to the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect made his choice known a week after receiving an offer and just hours after an official visit to PSU ended.

“I came back for my visit, of course, and it just felt like home there,” Haynes told BWI. “Everyone was just so family-oriented. I loved the coaches, the players and everything about the school. Even when I was younger, Penn State was always a school I wanted to go to. So, coming up here was just the icing on the cake. I liked everything about it.”

Sunday was a busy day for the Lions. They also sent out new offers following another prospect camp. Those went to 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh, 2025 receiver Michael Thomas III, 2025 defensive lineman Trent Wilson, and 2024 lineman Kevin Heywood.

Finally, for this section, Penn State is down a member of its support staff. Rod Smith left the Lions, where he was an analytics coordinator, on Sunday to accept the offensive coordinator job at Jacksonville State. He was with Penn State for just a few months, but obviously could not turn down a chance to return to an on-field role. James Franklin now has a hire to make.

“It surprised me a bit, but they’re down to give me the opportunity to play offense or defense. So, I met with Coach Stubbs, of course. He went over some of my film from camp last week and just talked to me about being a wide receiver and how he can develop me. I met with Coach Terry after that, and it was the same thing. He showed me how good I could be at DB.

“So, they were both kind of trying to convince me to play either position, but they’re also both cool with me playing either-or.”

–New PSU commit Yazeed Haynes on the idea of playing either defensive back or receiver with the Lions.