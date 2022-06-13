Library Service desk will be closed on Juneteenth 2022

"We have an incredible opportunity right now to bring our neighborhoods closer and reimagine how we live, work, and come together." Boston has 9.5 million square feet of vacant or underutilized land that it plans to develop, Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday. The land, which is made up of 1,238...
There will be two outages this week affecting the Library:. June 13-14 – There will be power loss due to required installation of permanent electrical feeds from the new electrical substations, beginning Monday at 10:00 p.m. and completing Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. During this time the Library elevators will be unavailable, and stairways will have to be used.
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Unapproved temporary new Animal Control facility under construction as Koch Maladministration seeks $15 million for a permanent facility. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Tonight the Quincy City Council will...
Hoping to preserve housing stability in its neighborhoods, the city of Salem recently launched a service to help tenants and landlords navigate rental challenges before tenants face eviction and disputes wind up in court. Partnering with the Essex County Bar Association, the city has created the Salem Housing Stability Service...
FRAMINGHAM – FramBark announced today the Dog Park Days of Summer grand opening celebration of the City of Framingham’s first-ever dog park. The celebration will be on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The City of Framingham broke ground on its first-ever dog park in...
WESTBOROUGH – Planning Board members and developers of the soon-to-be former BJ’s headquarters off Route 9 in Westborough voiced concerns, last month, about sewer capacity for the project. Samuels & Associates Senior Vice President of Development Mike Fitzpatrick told the Planning Board on May 24 that the developers...
The Worcester City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of purchasing a police drone following several key policy changes ahead of the vote. Among other changes, the latest version now states the drone will not be used to harass or discriminate against any individual or group, and the public will be able to access quarterly reports on its deployment and use.
It was a long road for Pastor Michael Bastian's journey to Central Mass. Metaphorically, that is: A good chunk of the trip was by boat. “We came right smack in the middle the pandemic,” says Bastian, who had been working as a pastor in Germany before he and his wife, Susan, decided to return to New England, where she was born and he had previously worked.
Amanda Shearstone had always wanted to raise chickens. When the pandemic hit and she found herself spending more time at home, the Worcester resident decided to make the dream a reality, building a coop and fenced-in run in her family’s backyard and bringing in a dozen hens and a rooster.
Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Yee wanted to take her husband home to die. While noted restaurateur and businessman Andy Yee had been successfully battling cancer for four years, his health began to plummet about a month before he died in May of 2021. However, doctors at Mercy Medical Center convinced Sarah Yee that bringing her husband home may not be the best option.
BEVERLY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Following an announcement from Beth Israel Lahey Health and Beverly Hospital last month, dozens of protestors gathered outside on Monday in opposition to the North Shore Birth Center's closure after its 42 years in service. Protest advocates say the NSBC is a midwifery practice...
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quarry Stories write themselves. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quarry Stories write themselves. They really do. Honest. In fact, Quincy Quarry’s rewrite desk usually has to tone things down before they...
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $21,906 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between June 5-11. In total, 223 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $438,588. The average price per square foot ended up at $258.
Tracy Kedian, MD, has been appointed the new associate dean for admissions for the T.H. Chan School of Medicine, according to an announcement by Terence R. Flotte, MD, the Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor, executive deputy chancellor, provost and dean of the T.H. Chan School of Medicine; and Anne Larkin, MD, associate professor of surgery and vice provost for educational affairs.
Worcester officials have signed off on a police department request to buy a drone, ending three months of debate about how the device could infringe on privacy rights and sow distrust between homeless people and law enforcement. City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-3 to approve the police’s bid for...
Following Worcester’s Tercentennial 5k Road Race at 9 a.m., hundreds of people lined Main Street Saturday for the city’s Tercentennial Cultural Parade. The parade started at 11 a.m. and made its way through downtown with participants from local cultural organizations, schools, neighborhood groups and more. Following the parade,...
A Massachusetts state representative is condemning a text apparently sent by the Local 12 Plumbers Union that included racist language in discussing the Juneteenth holiday. The text message, apparently sent to the union's 2,000 members from an automated system to remind them of the Juneteenth holiday, included a racist reference, State Representative Bud L. Williams, D-11th Hampden District, said in a statement.
BOSTON — 61-year-old Cynthia Stokes struggled Monday to climb two flights of stairs to get to her second-floor apartment. Stokes lives in the Egleston Crossing building on Washington Street and relies on a cane to get around. She was panting and covered in sweat by the time she made it to her apartment.
Juneteenth will be observed as a federal, state and municipal holiday June 20.
This is the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday since President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
...
Comments / 0