Dave Van Horn on not playing for a tie in the ninth: It was too hot to play on Monday

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks trailed North Carolina heading into the bottom of the ninth while leading the Super Regional series 1-0 on Sunday. The Hogs went into the inning with a mindset of leaving the diamond with their tickets to Omaha in hand and that’s what they did. Head coach Dave Van Horn joked after the comeback victory about why he wasn’t playing to tie the series on Sunday.

“One run, we felt like we could score one run,” Van Horn said. “Obviously, I wasn’t going to play for the tie. It’s supposed to be 97 degrees tomorrow, I wanted to win tonight. So, we just swung it. If you think about the at-bats there, Peyton Stovall, he’s on fire right now. The only out he made, he hit the ball hard at second base. First and third, nobody out. We felt like we were going to win the game.”

Razorbacks close out Super Regionals with ninth inning comeback

The Razorbacks and Tar Heels waited out two lightning delays before resuming their game in Chapel Hill. After watching UNC take the lead, Jalen Battles led off the bottom of the ninth with an infield single to the left side.

Stovall laced his third hit of the game into the right-center field gap to put Hogs on the corners with no outs. After a walk to pinch hitter Kendall Diggs loaded the bases, Braydon Webb’s fielder’s choice chased Battles home for the equalizer and set up Brady Slavens to be the hero.

The Tar Heels brought in a new pitcher, Caden O’Brien, in an attempt to save the game but Slavens had his number.

“I kind of knew when Braydon hit that, that they were going to bring him in,” Slavens said of facing O’Brien. “They’d been warming him up. I’d faced him yesterday, I had seen all his pitches and felt comfortable. I put a good swing on it the first pitch I saw in the zone.”

As the Hogs wait for a winner to emerge in the Stanford-UConn series, they’ll return to Fayetteville to a heroes’ welcome. The first pitch between Stanford and UConn is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. The CWS begins on Friday, June 17, or Saturday, June 18, at Charles Schwab Field.

For Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks, this is the program’s 11th trip to Omaha. It comes four years after a heartbreaking loss in the CWS final.