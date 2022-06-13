ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Dave Van Horn on not playing for a tie in the ninth: It was too hot to play on Monday

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxwIQ_0g9DGijK00
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks trailed North Carolina heading into the bottom of the ninth while leading the Super Regional series 1-0 on Sunday. The Hogs went into the inning with a mindset of leaving the diamond with their tickets to Omaha in hand and that’s what they did. Head coach Dave Van Horn joked after the comeback victory about why he wasn’t playing to tie the series on Sunday.

“One run, we felt like we could score one run,” Van Horn said. “Obviously, I wasn’t going to play for the tie. It’s supposed to be 97 degrees tomorrow, I wanted to win tonight. So, we just swung it. If you think about the at-bats there, Peyton Stovall, he’s on fire right now. The only out he made, he hit the ball hard at second base. First and third, nobody out. We felt like we were going to win the game.”

Razorbacks close out Super Regionals with ninth inning comeback

The Razorbacks and Tar Heels waited out two lightning delays before resuming their game in Chapel Hill. After watching UNC take the lead, Jalen Battles led off the bottom of the ninth with an infield single to the left side.

Stovall laced his third hit of the game into the right-center field gap to put Hogs on the corners with no outs. After a walk to pinch hitter Kendall Diggs loaded the bases, Braydon Webb’s fielder’s choice chased Battles home for the equalizer and set up Brady Slavens to be the hero.

The Tar Heels brought in a new pitcher, Caden O’Brien, in an attempt to save the game but Slavens had his number.

“I kind of knew when Braydon hit that, that they were going to bring him in,” Slavens said of facing O’Brien. “They’d been warming him up. I’d faced him yesterday, I had seen all his pitches and felt comfortable. I put a good swing on it the first pitch I saw in the zone.”

As the Hogs wait for a winner to emerge in the Stanford-UConn series, they’ll return to Fayetteville to a heroes’ welcome. The first pitch between Stanford and UConn is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. The CWS begins on Friday, June 17, or Saturday, June 18, at Charles Schwab Field.

For Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks, this is the program’s 11th trip to Omaha. It comes four years after a heartbreaking loss in the CWS final.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 960 San Angelo

The NCAA Banned ‘Big Daddy’ After Disgusting Horns Down Anthem Stunt

Zac Collier is a Texas A&M Aggie and a lover of the National Anthem. Those two parts of Collier came to a head during the Women's College World Series last week. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowgirls were playing for the right to advance to the National Championship. Before the game, Collier stepped up to the plate and blasted a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

2 Schools Viewed As Favorites To Win College World Series

The 2022 College World Series will get underway Friday afternoon in Omaha. It has been a wild NCAA Tournament so far. With the No. 1 national seed (Tennessee) already eliminated, there's a new favorite to win the title. According to Sportsline.com, it is not No. 2 seed Stanford. Rather, Texas,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
State
North Carolina State
Omaha, NE
Sports
foxsportstexarkana.com

Arkansas High baseball coach steps down for position at Pleasant Grove

Layne Berry, head baseball coach at Arkansas High, has left the school and accepted a job as Dean of Students at Pleasant Grove Middle School. Berry shared the news on his Facebook page, along with some kind words to his former coworkers and players. “God’s timing is perfect!” Berry excitedly begins. He continues, “Although it has been a tough decision and we may question things, I will never question God’s timing.” Berry says he made the decision after some “tough conversations with [his] players and students.”
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
kjrh.com

National anthem singer's CWS performance canceled after 'Horns Down' gesture

OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series. ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier...
OMAHA, NE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ramirez Tabbed Rookie of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball alumna Amber Ramirez is making noise in her first season playing professional basketball, as she was named the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Femenil Rookie of the Year. In Ramirez’ first season with the Mexican League, she is averaging 10.7 points for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Van Horn
KOLR10 News

Three tigers and one lion rescued from roadside zoo in Oklahoma

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Four big cats were rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma on Friday, June 10, 2022. The AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries—Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, CA—collaborated to rescue the […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Nestled in the spectacular Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs is an adorable Victorian-era town that’s just oozing history and charm. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed downtown, and you’ll find unique boutique shops, funky art galleries, and excellent eateries. Plus, you’ll love checking out all of the beautiful 19th-century homes!
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Baseball#Razorbacks#Super Regionals#Tar Heels#Hogs
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man is facing charges in Kansas and Nebraska after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. According to Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant, Nathan Wagner, 33, of Ashland, Nebraska, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Monday. Merchant says Wagner was...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
klkntv.com

Witnesses wanted after Nebraska woman drowns in the Missouri River

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are hoping to learn more about what led to the death of a Nebraska woman, after a boat sank on the Missouri River. Emma Olsen, 20, drowned after a 30-foot red and white Scarab went under on May 29. Her body wasn’t recovered until...
iheart.com

More Severe Weather In Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Severe thunderstorms move through the Omaha/Council Bluffs area from Southeast Nebraska into Southwest Iowa late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy tree damage reported in the area, and that means power outages. OPPD crews have been working on power restorations for thousands of customers, especially in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
WOWT

Nebraska lake closed for blue-green algae

They're having a big party over in Bellevue this weekend and raising money to help the community at the same time. Washington County school janitor accused of sending explicit photos to student. Updated: 5 hours ago. A group of students went to the principal and showed a text message from...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Icescreams burgers and shakes restaurant to open in Fayetteville

A new ice cream and burger joint is coming soon to west Fayetteville. Icescreams will open in the building formerly home to Flying Burger & Seafood at 4220 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a new sign that was placed in front of the newly painted bright pink building.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

D.R. Horton plants flag in Northwest Arkansas

The nation’s largest homebuilder is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. is building and selling single-family homes in Gentry’s Pioneer Woods subdivision. The neighborhood is near the Gentry Fire Department south of West Third Street. According to Benton County property records, the company bought 28...
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy