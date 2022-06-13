4-star DL Jayden Wayne enjoys family vibes at LSU
2023 Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln EDGE Jayden Wayne wrapped up his official visit to LSU and the Tigers are in the mix still.
2023 Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln EDGE Jayden Wayne wrapped up his official visit to LSU and the Tigers are in the mix still.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0