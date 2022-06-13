ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

State to host Frinks House listening sessions

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDC2o_0g9DCykY00

EDENTON — Area residents who want to weigh in on an effort to “tell the story” of civil rights activists Golden and Ruth Frinks will have two upcoming opportunities in Edenton to do so.

The N.C. Division of State Historic Sites will hold the first of the sessions on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse. The second session will be held July 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at a site to be named.

Since 2019, the Division of State Historic Sites has been working to preserve the Frinkses’ home in Edenton. The Golden and Ruth Frinks Freedom House, as the historic site is now called, “will tell the story of the struggle for Civil Rights in North Carolina, as well as giving insight into the life and home of a twentieth-century Black family,” the division said in a press release.

Preservation of the Frinkses’ house is being supported by a grant from the National Parks Service Historic Preservation Fund African American Civil Rights Program. Work to preserve the home, built around 1885, is expected begin soon.

Another grant, awarded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, is supporting collaboration with nationally recognized Civil Rights era experts. The listening sessions, according to the division, “will help to develop shared understandings about the history of the Golden and Ruth Frinks Freedom House, collaborative approaches to community programming, and inspiration for completing the historical documentation of the Frinks story in Edenton and beyond.”

To register for the listening sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-listening-session-2-golden-and-ruth-frinks-freedom-house-registration-334039630527/.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Follow your roots and route

JACKSON – “My roots determined my route.”. That one short sentence accurately summed up the point Eddie Buffaloe Jr. made during his remarks here last week where he served as the guest speaker at the Northampton County Chamber of Commerce banquet. The event, held at the Northampton Cultural...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Health center to open dental facility in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center has announced it is opening a new site called Dental Integrated Care of Aulander. The health center says that the practice will have eight dental operatories as well as other offices, and at full operation will be staffed with two dentists, two hygienists, and other care providers. Furthermore, all services that RCCHC offers at other sites will be available at the Aulander site too.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Edenton, NC
Government
City
Edenton, NC
Bay Net

Two Administrative Appointments Announced At Chesapeake Public Charter School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 8, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Sandy Imbriale as the Education Director at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Imbriale holds a Master’s Degree from Western Maryland College and a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
warrenrecord.com

WCHS graduating class challenged to face life like Eagles

During commencement exercises Saturday morning, the Warren County High School Class of 2022 was challenged to take the example of the school’s mascot, the eagle, to heart as they look forward to their adult lives. The Rev. Maurice Hilton Bowles III, college pastor at Second Calvary Baptist Church in...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom House#The Listening Sessions
13News Now

Norfolk earns 'no kill' shelter status for first time in history

NORFOLK, Va. — A newly released dataset shows that the city of Norfolk has accomplished a milestone when it comes to saving animals. Best Friends Animal Society is a national organization that focuses on animal welfare, including reducing the number of animals in shelters and reducing animal abuse. In...
Inside Nova

Highest-paying jobs in Norfolk that don't require a college degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
obxtoday.com

William A. Ross, Jr.

William A. (Uncle Bill) Ross, Jr., 88, died on June 12, 2022 at Albemarle Hospital, in Elizabeth City, NC. He passed peacefully with his wife, Kay by his side. Born in Haverhill Massachusetts, Bill completed St. James Grammar and High School. He went on to graduate from Merrimack College with a degree in engineering. Bill served honorably in the United States Army and United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Bill worked for Raytheon of North Andover, MA and retired from Control Data of Fairfax VA.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WNCT

The history and significance of Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Juneteenth—also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or the country’s second Independence Day—stands as an enduring symbol of Black American freedom. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and fellow federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, a coastal town on Texas’ Galveston Island, on June 19, 1865, it was to issue orders for the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
styleweekly.com

A Night on Boogie Island

From a bedroom in Chesapeake, Virginia, you can go anywhere. To “Boogie Island.” To a party that sounds like it’s happening in orbit. On a “Cruise!” through the sounds of the 1970s. Shormey Adumuah, the Chesapeake-based pop auteur who performs simply as Shormey, makes immersive,...
RICHMOND, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
355
Followers
632
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy