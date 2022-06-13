State to host Frinks House listening sessions

EDENTON — Area residents who want to weigh in on an effort to “tell the story” of civil rights activists Golden and Ruth Frinks will have two upcoming opportunities in Edenton to do so.

The N.C. Division of State Historic Sites will hold the first of the sessions on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse. The second session will be held July 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at a site to be named.

Since 2019, the Division of State Historic Sites has been working to preserve the Frinkses’ home in Edenton. The Golden and Ruth Frinks Freedom House, as the historic site is now called, “will tell the story of the struggle for Civil Rights in North Carolina, as well as giving insight into the life and home of a twentieth-century Black family,” the division said in a press release.

Preservation of the Frinkses’ house is being supported by a grant from the National Parks Service Historic Preservation Fund African American Civil Rights Program. Work to preserve the home, built around 1885, is expected begin soon.

Another grant, awarded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, is supporting collaboration with nationally recognized Civil Rights era experts. The listening sessions, according to the division, “will help to develop shared understandings about the history of the Golden and Ruth Frinks Freedom House, collaborative approaches to community programming, and inspiration for completing the historical documentation of the Frinks story in Edenton and beyond.”

To register for the listening sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-listening-session-2-golden-and-ruth-frinks-freedom-house-registration-334039630527/.