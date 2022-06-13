ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Army commando, 35, who stabbed neighbours to death with ceremonial dagger in parking row was 'triggered' by their garden security light into believing he was back in a 'war zone' moments before killing, court hears

By James Fielding, Emma James For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An ex-commando who stabbed his neighbours to death told a jury today that he was 'triggered' by a security light into thinking he was back in a 'war zone'.

Collin Reeves, 35, killed Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in their home in Taunton, Somerset on November 21 last year as their two sons slept upstairs.

He stabbed the couple with a ceremonial dagger he had been given after leaving the Royal Engineers in 2017.

Reeves had been outside with the weapon, which he removed from a frame on his wall, when the 'flash' of white light put him on high alert.

He told jurors at Bristol Crown Court that he went into the 'buckle' position on the floor, but claims he has no recollection of what happened inside his neighbours' home.

The ex-soldier has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied murdering his neighbours on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqcRJ_0g9DBbjI00
Reeves, 34, has admitted manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility, but denies murder. He said he had been drinking heavily after returning from Afghanistan in 2009
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OoCi_0g9DBbjI00
The ex-soldier has admitted killing Stephen and Jennifer Chapple (pictured) by stabbing them with a ceremonial dagger. He told the court he had been trained to kill while serving but had not taken anyone's life while in the army

Taking the witness stand today he told the jury that he was 'ashamed and disgusted' by his actions and the 'suffering' he caused.

Reeves told the court: 'The two boys will never see their mum and dad again because of me.

'I cannot understand why I did it.'

On the evening of the killings, Reeves had been told by wife, Kayley, that she wanted a two-week separation as their relationship became increasingly strained.

Moments later he climbed over the fence between his home and that of the Chapples and crept through the back door of their home.

Mr Chapple 36, and his 33-year-old wife were stabbed six times each and left in a pool of blood in their living room.

Reeves described the fall-out as being 'more about my wife' but said when he confronted Mrs Chapple ten days before the killing he had 'wanted to upset her - the way she was upsetting Kayley.'

Giving evidence Reeves said the last thing he remembered was sitting on the stairs crying, with the dagger in a frame 'at the bottom of the steps.'

He added: 'I remember a white light that would have been from the garden light at the rear of their house.

'By the time that light came on, I remember being down on one knee. It felt as though I'd been seen.

'The white light was always a trigger for something, like someone setting off a trip flare.

'It was a feeling like something was about to happen. What you are trained to do in this situation is to get to cover.

'I was trying to get down on my belt buckle and lie down on my front so I wouldn't be seen or get somewhere to cover. I was just in shock. It was not reality. It was almost a dream.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cuG7_0g9DBbjI00
A court sketch of Colling Reeves with his head in his hands in the dock at Bristol Crown Court. Mr Reeves had been working as a lorry driver at the time of the killings

The neighbours had been embroiled in a bitter feud over where Jenny had been parking her car since learning to drive several months previously.

The new build estate they lived on only had parking for one car per household and Mr Chapple already parked his vehicle in the couple's designated spot.

Mrs Chapple instead left her sky blue vehicle on the road, slightly blocking access to Reeves' designated parking space and resentment between them built up.

Reeves said he had struggled to talk to psychiatrists and never before discussed his childhood with anyone - including his wife.

He told the court that he had been trained to kill while serving in the 59 Commando Squadron of the Royal Engineers but added that he had not taken anyone's life while in the army.

He said that he drank heavily after returning from Afghanistan in 2009 and admitted hitting his wife during arguments over 'little minor things.'

He said he himself had experienced domestic violence when he was growing up and said that he had considered taking his life last November after finding work as a lorry driver 'very lonely.'

Reeves said his emotions were running high during that confrontation as it was Remembrance Day, which he always struggled with.

Describing his state of mind on the day of the stabbings he added: 'I was thinking about killing myself or just packing my stuff up and disappearing.

'There were a lot of days when I wouldn't speak to anyone.'

The trial continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzrFK_0g9DBbjI00
Kayley Reeves, pictured here arriving at Bristol Crown Court, said her husband was not the same man after he returned from Afghanistan. He claims that he was 'triggered' by a security light into thinking he was back in a 'war zone' the night of the killings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbLYd_0g9DBbjI00
Reeves, pictured here with Kayley Reeves, has said that he is 'disgusted' with himself for killing his neighbours in a parking row. He is on trial at Bristol Crown Court for double murder

Comments / 33

jeff pickner
3d ago

if he had that severe a mental issue he shouldn't have been on the street but in a mental health facility, myself I believe it's an excuse

Reply(6)
19
Shpadoinkle!
3d ago

My PTSD isn’t this bad but I really can’t fathom someone not noticing the houses, door, skin color, sounds, smells are so completely different. I am blessed I don’t have an issue this bad. I do question if it’s more another mental illness being blamed on PTSD rather than him truly believing he was in combat again. Thanks for your service to the country and Allies, but if your like this then you need to be in a facility until you can rejoin society.

Reply
8
Do0rs
3d ago

You can’t get that blinded by your brain. He would have been locked away years ago with those problems. Its a cop out

Reply(1)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

How shattered fiancé of glamorous blonde who was allegedly shot dead in shock daylight execution in a ritzy suburb was told about her death in JAIL: 'He's holding it together'

A murdered woman's fiancé has revealed his heartache after learning his glamorous partner was allegedly shot dead while he was locked up in a jail cell. Mitchell White's partner Feebie McIntosh, 25, was allegedly shot in the head at a home in Dicky Beach on the Sunshine Coast on May 27 - and died later after being rushed to hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Zone#Neighbours#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Ex Army#The Royal Engineers#Bristol Crown Court
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing boy becomes a man: Police probing disappearance of 15-year-old who vanished from his foster home in 1999 issue computer-generated image of what he might look like today

A 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has had a computer-generated image of what he might look like today released by Police. Police investigating the disappearance of Phillip Harris hope that releasing this picture may reignite the search for him. Mr Harris vanished after he told his foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman who forged doctor's letters claiming her partner had brain cancer to get her a lesser jail term wins her own battle to have sentence cut

A woman has had her jail term slashed for forging medical letters saying her partner had terminal brain cancer, which led to a judge granting bail. The letters included a claim the partner 'requires specialist treatment and management for this terminal condition in order to sustain her quality of life' which otherwise 'would be very bleak'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Disturbing details emerge about bodies of two women in their 20s found in a unit - as it's revealed the pair were sisters and were badly decomposed after lying inside for DAYS

The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

414K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy