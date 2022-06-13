Ex-Army commando, 35, who stabbed neighbours to death with ceremonial dagger in parking row was 'triggered' by their garden security light into believing he was back in a 'war zone' moments before killing, court hears

An ex-commando who stabbed his neighbours to death told a jury today that he was 'triggered' by a security light into thinking he was back in a 'war zone'.

Collin Reeves, 35, killed Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in their home in Taunton, Somerset on November 21 last year as their two sons slept upstairs.

He stabbed the couple with a ceremonial dagger he had been given after leaving the Royal Engineers in 2017.

Reeves had been outside with the weapon, which he removed from a frame on his wall, when the 'flash' of white light put him on high alert.

He told jurors at Bristol Crown Court that he went into the 'buckle' position on the floor, but claims he has no recollection of what happened inside his neighbours' home.

The ex-soldier has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied murdering his neighbours on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Taking the witness stand today he told the jury that he was 'ashamed and disgusted' by his actions and the 'suffering' he caused.

Reeves told the court: 'The two boys will never see their mum and dad again because of me.

'I cannot understand why I did it.'

On the evening of the killings, Reeves had been told by wife, Kayley, that she wanted a two-week separation as their relationship became increasingly strained.

Moments later he climbed over the fence between his home and that of the Chapples and crept through the back door of their home.

Mr Chapple 36, and his 33-year-old wife were stabbed six times each and left in a pool of blood in their living room.

Reeves described the fall-out as being 'more about my wife' but said when he confronted Mrs Chapple ten days before the killing he had 'wanted to upset her - the way she was upsetting Kayley.'

Giving evidence Reeves said the last thing he remembered was sitting on the stairs crying, with the dagger in a frame 'at the bottom of the steps.'

He added: 'I remember a white light that would have been from the garden light at the rear of their house.

'By the time that light came on, I remember being down on one knee. It felt as though I'd been seen.

'The white light was always a trigger for something, like someone setting off a trip flare.

'It was a feeling like something was about to happen. What you are trained to do in this situation is to get to cover.

'I was trying to get down on my belt buckle and lie down on my front so I wouldn't be seen or get somewhere to cover. I was just in shock. It was not reality. It was almost a dream.'

A court sketch of Colling Reeves with his head in his hands in the dock at Bristol Crown Court. Mr Reeves had been working as a lorry driver at the time of the killings

The neighbours had been embroiled in a bitter feud over where Jenny had been parking her car since learning to drive several months previously.

The new build estate they lived on only had parking for one car per household and Mr Chapple already parked his vehicle in the couple's designated spot.

Mrs Chapple instead left her sky blue vehicle on the road, slightly blocking access to Reeves' designated parking space and resentment between them built up.

Reeves said he had struggled to talk to psychiatrists and never before discussed his childhood with anyone - including his wife.

He told the court that he had been trained to kill while serving in the 59 Commando Squadron of the Royal Engineers but added that he had not taken anyone's life while in the army.

He said that he drank heavily after returning from Afghanistan in 2009 and admitted hitting his wife during arguments over 'little minor things.'

He said he himself had experienced domestic violence when he was growing up and said that he had considered taking his life last November after finding work as a lorry driver 'very lonely.'

Reeves said his emotions were running high during that confrontation as it was Remembrance Day, which he always struggled with.

Describing his state of mind on the day of the stabbings he added: 'I was thinking about killing myself or just packing my stuff up and disappearing.

'There were a lot of days when I wouldn't speak to anyone.'

The trial continues.

Kayley Reeves, pictured here arriving at Bristol Crown Court, said her husband was not the same man after he returned from Afghanistan. He claims that he was 'triggered' by a security light into thinking he was back in a 'war zone' the night of the killings