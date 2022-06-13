ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Did Lamar Advertising unfairly cast out the Satanic Temple? An Arkansas court will decide.

By ROBERT STEWART
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit pitting the Lamar Advertising Co. against the Satanic Temple is heading back to an Arkansas court room Tuesday in a hearing that could decide the fate of the temple’s crusade over a canceled billboard contract. The Satanic Temple sued Lamar in federal court in February, claiming...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 12

Related
talkbusiness.net

Get Loud Arkansas names 3 regional coordinators

Get Loud Arkansas, a voter and civic engagement organization spearheaded by State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, appointed three regional civic engagement coordinators on Thursday (June 16). Sen. Elliott launched the nonprofit organization in December 2021 after Arkansas was identified as the worst state in the country for voter registration...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whbl.com

Arkansas asks appeals court to revive gender transition ban for minors

(Reuters) – Arkansas on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to revive the state’s first-of-its-kind law prohibiting doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgery as part of gender transition treatment for minors. Arkansas Deputy Solicitor General Dylan Jacobs told a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Arkansas State
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Kait 8

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR
Eagle 106.3

These 5 Kids Are Missing In Arkansas Since May

Can you help find these 5 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since May 1. This morning my phone was going crazy to an amber alert. It was for a kid in Honey Grove Texas. She is a 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Here are the specifics of the current amber alert on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook Page.
ARKANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Arkansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#The Satanic Temple#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Lamar Advertising Co#The Church Of Satan
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 Primary Runoffs Voting Guide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting Arkansas' 2022 primary runoffs starts Tuesday, June 14. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Primary elections were held in May. In Arkansas, candidates must get 50% of...
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

Razorback Broadcasters’ DVH Story Provides Lesson for Tony Vitello’s Embarrassed Program

Full disclosure – I’m biased toward Arkansas baseball play-by-play man Phil Elson. We’ve been friends for close to two decades, and in the fall, you’ll find me on his radio call-in show ‘Halftime’ weekly talking high school football promoting SBLive Sports. But our friendship notwithstanding, Phil is a heckuva broadcaster – MLB-level for sure.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Lincoln Report

3 Beautiful Beaches in Arkansas

Many people find the beach to be a relaxing place to unwind and forget about their daily stresses. However, not everyone has easy access to the coast. Arkansas, for instance, does not have any ocean shoreline. However, this does not mean that residents of the Natural State cannot enjoy all the benefits of a beach vacation. In addition to beautiful lakes and rivers, you can engage in all the activities that make a beach day so enjoyable.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,351 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 4,351 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,562 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 621 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Romantic Getaways In Arkansas You Must Try

Are you looking for romantic getaways in Arkansas? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best places to visit in Arkansas for couples and there is something for everyone!. Arkansas may not be the first place you think of when you think...
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

Vegas Strongly Disagrees with RPI Take-Away That Arkansas is Worst Team in College World Series

The College World Series (CWS) is upon the sporting world again and the Arkansas Razorbacks are once again on the invitation list. Coach Dave Van Horn is making his seventh trip to Omaha with the Razorbacks and his ninth overall (Nebraska 2001, 2002). This will be the 11th time overall that the Razorbacks have played in the CWS. The Razorback have played for the title twice with narrow losses in the 1979 and 2018 finals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy